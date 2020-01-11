Stop treating Marine Way like a highway, Burnaby RCMP tweet after stopping 3 vehicles in a row
VANCOUVER -- Mounties in Burnaby say they stopped three vehicles travelling at speeds more than double the limit in the same area Saturday morning.
Marine Way near Boundary Road may have a concrete median, but that doesn't mean drivers should treat it like the Trans Canada Highway, Burnaby RCMP said in a tweet.
The detachment posted photos of three vehicles being towed in the area, after officers stopped them for excessive speed. The speed limit in the area - and in all municipalities in British Columbia unless otherwise posted - is 50 km/h.
All three vehicles stopped Saturday morning were travelling at more than 100 km/h, according to police. The last driver was also distracted, RCMP said.
This is the second warning Mounties have tweeted about speeding in that area in the last two weeks. On Dec. 30, a similar situation led to tickets for three drivers who were going 98, 102, and 136 km/h in the 50 km/h zone.
Officers frequently catch speeders in the area going much faster than the speed limit, which transitions from 70 km/h to 50 km/h as drivers travel west toward Boundary Road.
New apartment buildings have recently been built in the area and the neighbourhood is becoming more residential, so increasing traffic safety is a priority, Burnaby RCMP said in December.
