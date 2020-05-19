VANCOUVER -- Burnaby RCMP are asking drivers to slow down after police caught more than 30 speeders on Monday alone.

"We want to thank all the drivers that obey speed limits and we want to remind those that treat Burnaby roadways like they are the Trans-Canada Highway, you will be held accountable for your actions," Mounties said in a tweet that also included photos of a BMW X1 and X3 being towed.

Police say they caught 11 excessive speeders and 22 speeders. Among those drivers, police also busted three distracted drivers and two without valid licences. RCMP also found one vehicle with no insurance, one defective vehicle, and one driver with a prohibition.

ICBC says police have seen an increase in drivers speeding since B.C. declared a state of emergency over COVID-19. The province has launched a month-long safety campaign focusing on speed and urging drivers to slow down.

According to ICBC, 82 people are killed every year in speed-related crashes, which makes speed the number one cause of car crash fatalities in B.C.

Excessive speeding tickets in B.C. range from $368 to $483 and come with three driver penalty points. Under the Motor Vehicle Act, excessive speeding is defined as driving more than 40km/h over the posted limit, with fines increasing the more you exceed the posted limit.

In April, 11 drivers were busted for excessive speed along the Sea to Sky corridor within one week. Squamish RCMP impounded an Audi and an Aston Martin, one of which was clocked going 188km/h in an 80 zone.