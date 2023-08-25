'My band – they're resilient': B.C. First Nation loses 31 homes to Bush Creek East wildfire
Skwlax te Secwepemculecw Kukpi7 James Tomma watched showers of embers fall as the Bush Creek East wildfire tore though the community's territory in B.C.'s Shuswap region. Standing next to his brothers at a news conference Friday, Tomma compared the blaze to a warzone.
“We were thinking this might be it,” he told reporters Friday. “We came to peace with that.”
The BC Wildfire Service described the Bush Creek fire as one of the most aggressive it’s observed over the last decade, the fire running 20 kilometres in just 12 hours. On Friday, officials with the Columbia Shuswap Regional District announced the wildfire had destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures. Thirty-one homes in the Skwlax te Secwepemculecw First Nation were lost during the fire, including Tomma’s.
“We lost a lot,” he said. “Thirty-one houses, I think, was the latest count. It could climb. The task set out before us is daunting, but it also shows the community spirit.”
According to Indigenous Services Canada, there are eight First Nations in B.C. under evacuation orders and 14 under evacuation alerts.
The Assembly of First Nations is calling for more supports from all levels of government to address the wildfire fight in B.C. and in the Northwest Territories. Regional Chief Terry Teegee with the British Columbia Assembly of First Nations said for many Indigenous communities, the rebuilding process after these tragedies needs to be met with more urgency.
“I think it speaks to the administrative and bureaucratic nightmare that many First Nations experience when they’re building back after disaster,” he said. “Provincially and federally, there is a bureaucratic nightmare in terms of getting the funding properly to their communities or getting the right, I suppose, the beurocracy out of the way, so you can do the work that you need to do."
At Friday’s briefing, public information officers with the CSRD said members of Canada Task Force 1 will continue to assess damage to structures in the region.
Tomma said over the next few weeks, band members will be able to tour the territory.
"My band – they're resilient,” he said. “We know that my people have gone through a lot and are still here and we'll be still here."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | At least 168 structures lost or damaged due to Bush Creek East blaze in B.C.'s Shuswap
The massive Bush Creek East wildfire burning in B.C.'s Shuswap has destroyed or damaged at least 168 structures, according to an incomplete survey of impacted communities.
Why are Kleenex tissues leaving Canada? Retail analyst weighs in
As Kleenex tissues exit the Canadian market, the memory of the brand that has become synonymous with tissue products will live on among consumers, a retail expert says.
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
Camryn Rogers reacts to winning gold as Canadians sweep hammer throw titles at world championships
Camryn Rogers says she could hardly find the words to describe what it was like when she realized she had won the hammer throw gold at the World Athletic Championships.
Toronto Public Health reports two human cases of West Nile virus
Two people in Toronto have tested positive for the West Nile Virus, the city’s public health agency confirmed Friday.
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Norad scrambles F-16s to intercept civilian aircraft that strayed near Biden vacation spot at Tahoe
U.S. air defense scrambled fighter jets Friday to wave off a civilian aircraft that had entered temporarily restricted air space near Lake Tahoe, where President Joe Biden and Jill Biden are vacationing.
Here's what you need to know about the new COVID vaccines
Health Canada is working on approving a new COVID-19 vaccine targeting recent virus strains. If approved, it will be available in the fall.
U.K. police investigating deaths of 88 people linked to Canadian self-harm websites
British police said Friday they are investigating the deaths of 88 people in the U.K. who bought products from Canada-based websites allegedly offering lethal substances to people at risk of self-harm.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo boy airlifted to Victoria hospital after being struck by two vehicles
A 10-year-old Nanaimo boy was airlifted to hospital in Victoria Thursday after he was struck by two vehicles while riding his bicycle.
-
Caught on cam: Langford woman records dramatic cougar encounter
A Langford, B.C., resident captured dramatic video of a cougar encounter near her home Thursday night on Bear Mountain.
-
Victoria police close part of downtown street due to person on roof 'lighting items on fire'
Police in Victoria closed a section of a downtown street due to a person reportedly lighting fires on a rooftop.
Calgary
-
Beef's high cost: Butchers and buyers struggle with price of cattle cuts; ranchers struggle with ongoing drought conditions
Beef prices have risen to near-record highs, according to food security expert Dr. Sylvain Charlebois from Dalhousie University.
-
Former Calgary resident warns others about rental scam
A former Calgarian is warning others about the pitfalls of rental scams after losing more than $5,000 to a fraudulent landlord while looking for apartments in Vancouver.
-
Alta. Premier Danielle Smith, N.W.T. Premier Caroline Cochrane tour Calgary evacuee centre
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and her N.W.T. counterpart Caroline Cochrane toured Calgary's reception centre for wildfire evacuees and extended their thanks to everyone who is helping with the effort.
Edmonton
-
Alley-oooh! Edmonton's efforts to create plaza paying off for Old Strathcona businesses, residents
A City of Edmonton effort six years in the making to inject life into an Old Strathcona alley is taking root.
-
Alberta woman who tried to take COVID transplant fight to Supreme Court dies
An Alberta woman who tried to take her fight over COVID vaccine requirements for organ transplants all the way to the Supreme Court has died.
-
'I had nothing': South Sudanese refugee shares his story to help raise money for Sign of Hope campaign
South Sudanese refugee Majok Lam spoke Friday for the launch of Catholic Social Services' 2023 Sign of Hope campaign, which aims to raise $2.7 million before December.
Toronto
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
-
Teen found dead after entering storm drain in Toronto park during downpour
A teen boy has been found dead after getting caught in a storm drain in a Toronto park during a torrential downpour Thursday evening.
-
Woman dead, two people in critical condition after collision in Mississauga
Three people have been injured, two critically, in a collision in Mississauga.
Montreal
-
'I lost everything': Chateauguay collecting donations for dozens of families displaced by apartment building fire
Donations are being collected for dozens of families who were displaced from their homes in Chateauguay, Que. after their apartment building was gutted by fire on Thursday.
-
New figures reveal improvements in teacher shortage for Quebec's English school boards
Two days after the Quebec Education Minister described the severity of the teacher shortage, it appears not to be as bad as he thought.
-
From singing her songs in the ICU to meeting at Osheaga, quadriplegic teen meets Billie Eilish
For 18-year-old Jen Leitch, her trip to Osheaga was a dream come true as the quadriplegic Ontarian got to meet her hero Billie Eilish, whose music helped her through the hardest part of her life.
Winnipeg
-
Osborne high-rise deemed uninhabitable after rooftop fire
Residents of an apartment building in the River-Osborne neighbourhood that caught fire more than one week ago are now searching for new places to live after the building was deemed unsafe to live in.
-
The cleanup following Thursday's thunderstorm
A Thursday thunderstorm brought more than 100 millimetres (mm) of rain and winds over 100 km/h to parts of southern Manitoba.
-
MPI employees could be on strike next week: Union
Staff members with Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) could be on the picket lines by Monday if a new deal is not reached between the Crown Corporation and the union.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. school boards request pause on 'sudden' pronoun policy change
Saskatchewan's school boards are collectively asking the provincial government for a "reasonable pause" before a new policy regarding gender pronouns is rolled out.
-
Saskatoon sees jump in property crime, thefts: police data
The city is seeing more cases of property crime, according to data released during the Saskatoon Board of Police Commissioners board meeting on Thursday.
-
Rabid bat confirmed in Saskatoon neighbourhood
Dog owners are encouraged to ensure their pet is up to date on their rabies vaccinations after a bat infected with the fatal disease was found in Saskatoon's Nutana neighbourhood.
Regina
-
'It's taken a lot of my friends': Regina man shares his experiences with fentanyl
With fentanyl seizures currently at a record high in Regina – one man is trying to raise awareness of the deadly opioid's effects.
-
Technology sector in Sask. getting boost from federal government
The technology sector in Saskatchewan is getting a boost from Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan), a federal government entity.
-
Regina woman who suffered stroke getting voice back thanks to A.I., brain implant
More than 18 years after a stroke took away her ability to speak, a Regina woman is getting her voice back thanks to a brain implant and groundbreaking artificial intelligence-driven technology.
Atlantic
-
Canadian Hurricane Centre issues first bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin
The first official bulletin on Tropical Storm Franklin was released by the Canadian Hurricane Centre at noon on Friday.
-
City upgrades and construction causes summer traffic slowdown in Halifax
According to Mayor Mike Savage, people tell him daily that Halifax will be a nice place once it’s finally finished.
-
Experts say Policy 713 may become a legal battle for the province
Some experts in New Brunswick are saying the changes made to Policy 713 could result in a legal battle for the province.
London
-
Owen Sound restaurateur Sharif Rahman dies after brutal attack
An Owen Sound man known as a beloved community member and restaurant owner has died one week after a violent assault.
-
London, Ont.’s largest developers enlisted in second search to find homeless hub locations
City hall has a confidential shortlist of potential locations for low barrier hubs that will serve Londoners experiencing homelessness. But that shortlist may be too short.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.
Northern Ontario
-
Former figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont., identified as new mom killed in Melancthon crash
A figure skating Olympian from Barrie, Ont. has been identified as the 31-year-old woman killed in a multi-vehicle collision in Melancthon Township, north of Shelburne, earlier this week.
-
Northern Ont. father who rescued his abducted son shares his story
It is every parent's worst nightmare: your child has been kidnapped. That nightmare became a reality for a father in Thessalon, east of Sault Ste. Marie, on Aug. 15, when his nine-year-old son went missing.
-
Sudbury man charged with attempted murder; police investigating it as a hate crime
Greater Sudbury police have charged a suspect with attempted murder in connection with a disturbing incident earlier this week in the city’s downtown.
Kitchener
-
'These deaths were preventable': Petition launched after double fatal crash in Township of Norwich
The family friend of a teen who died in a crash earlier this month has launched a petition calling for improved safety at the intersection where the crash happened.
-
'The hardest thing is to lose somebody': Overdose Awareness Day hits close to home for many Waterloo region residents
Families, friends and community members gathered at Cambridge’s Soper Park to advocate for those who have lost their lives to the drug crisis.
-
Ontario government, secondary school teachers' union agree to process to avoid strike
The Ontario government has announced it will enter a process with the province’s secondary school teachers’ union to avoid strikes and keep kids in school, pending a vote by members.