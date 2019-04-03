

The reward for missing murder suspect Brandon Nathan Teixeira has increased to a whopping $55,000, homicide investigators announced Wednesday.

The previously posted reward of $5,000 didn't help authorities catch the 27-year-old fugitive, who has been on the run for months after allegedly gunning down Nichola Khabra in Surrey.

But the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said it's hopeful the 11-fold increase in reward money could help police finally nab the suspect.

"He has managed to evade police so far but we are working hard to bring that to an immediate end," Supt. Donna Richardson said in a statement.

"This reward is available for an initial period of six months. So if you have information, we urge you to call in right now."

The money was put up by Crime Stoppers and the Bolo Program, a project that uses social media to keep the public aware of developments in major criminal cases.

Khabra was killed in the early morning hours of Oct. 23, 2017 in a shooting that also injured an unidentified woman. Teixeira was identified as a suspect last year, but has so far managed to evade authorities.

In September, the alleged killer was caught on surveillance video at a Langley liquor store. Heavily armed police came close to arresting him the following day, but he managed to slip away.

Authorities warn that Teixeira is considered "extremely violent" and should not be approached by the public. Anyone who sees him is instead urged to call police immediately.

The suspect is described as white, 5'10" tall, 160 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He has a snake tattoo on the left side of his chest and a sleeve tattoo on his left arm.

To claim the reward for his capture, tipsters can call 911, IHIT at 7-877-551-4448, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.