Raid at Langley home connected to search for 'dangerous' murder suspect
Brandon Teixeira, 27, is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Nicholas Khabra.
Published Thursday, September 20, 2018 10:37AM PDT
A search warrant executed at a home in Langley, B.C. Wednesday was connected to the hunt for a murder suspect police have described as "extremely dangerous."
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team descended on a home in the 7300 block of 202A Street in the afternoon as the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter hovered overhead.
CTV News has confirmed they were looking for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, who is wanted in the death of Nicholas Khabra. The 28-year-old victim was gunned down on Crescent Road in Surrey last October.
This is a developing news story. More information to come.