A search warrant executed at a home in Langley, B.C. Wednesday was connected to the hunt for a murder suspect police have described as "extremely dangerous."

The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit and the Lower Mainland Emergency Response Team descended on a home in the 7300 block of 202A Street in the afternoon as the RCMP's Air 1 helicopter hovered overhead.

CTV News has confirmed they were looking for Brandon Nathan Teixeira, 27, who is wanted in the death of Nicholas Khabra. The 28-year-old victim was gunned down on Crescent Road in Surrey last October.

This is a developing news story. More information to come.