Crime Stoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for information that helps authorities nab Brandon Nathan Teixeira, a 27-year-old murder suspect who's been on the lam for weeks.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced the reward Wednesday morning in the hopes of generating new tips about the accused killer's whereabouts.

"IHIT will continue its search for Brandon Teixeira until he is in police custody," Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement. "We believe the reward offered by Crime Stoppers will provide an extra incentive to those with intimate knowledge of Mr. Teixeira's current whereabouts to come forward."

Teixeira is accused of gunning down 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra in Surrey last year, and authorities warn he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officers came close to arresting him on Sept. 6, but he managed to slip away.

IHIT has also released new surveillance video that appears to show Teixeira making a purchase at a liquor store.

Authorities haven't said when or where the video was captured, but are expected to release more information at a news conference Wednesday morning.

Anyone who wants to claim the reward for Teixeira can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.