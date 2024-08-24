Murder charge laid in Maple Ridge shooting, IHIT says

A 26-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to a shooting that occurred in Maple Ridge earlier this year.

The charge was laid against Maple Ridge resident Alexander Delair on Friday, according to the Lower Mainland's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team, which said Delair remains in custody.

The killing occurred on May 31, shortly after 5 p.m.

Ridge Meadows RCMP were called to the area of 223 Street and Lougheed Highway and found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported seeing a male suspect fleeing the scene, IHIT said, adding that it worked with Ridge Meadows RCMP, Integrated Forensic Identification Services and the Abbotsford Police Department on the investigation.

“IHIT would like to thank our policing partners for their support throughout this investigation,” said Cpl. Esther Tupper of IHIT, in a news release.

“This charge is a testament to the dedication and teamwork demonstrated by the Ridge Meadows RCMP, AbbyPD, IHIT and the I-teams."

Despite the charge being laid, investigators are still asking anyone with information about the killing who has not yet spoken to police to contact the IHIT information line at 877-551-4448 or to email ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.