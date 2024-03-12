VANCOUVER
    • Murder charge laid in 2022 Surrey shooting

    Surrey RCMP were called to 19th Avenue near 20 Avenue and 168 Street at about 11 p.m. Saturday for reports of shots fired.
    A second-degree murder charge has been laid in the slaying of a Surrey man more than 18 months ago, according to authorities.

    The victim, Troy Michael Regnier, 37, was found with multiple gunshot wounds on Aug. 27, 2022, and later died in hospital from his injuries.

    The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team announced Tuesday that Justin Bos, 38, has been charged.

    “IHIT’s investigative team remained committed to this investigation over the past 18 months. We hope that this charge provides some solace to his family,” said Cpl. Sukhi Dhesi, in a statement.

    At the time of the fatal shooting, police said they believed it was an isolated incident and that it was not connected to the Lower Mainland gang conflict. They also said they believed Regnier knew the person who shot him and that three people were arrested at the scene.

    Police have not said if Bos was one of those people.

    According to publicly available records, Bos is in custody and next scheduled to appear in court on April 2.

