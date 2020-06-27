VANCOUVER -- A Vancouver strip club is closed and the local health authority is warning the public after multiple people who visited the lounge this week tested positive for COVID-19.

Vancouver Coastal Health is warning anyone who visited Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge on Hornby Street in downtown Vancouver on the evenings of June 21, 22, 23 and 24 that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

Everyone who attended the club between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. on each of those nights, including the hours between midnight and 3 a.m. on June 25, is asked to monitor themselves for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days.

A notice on the club's website indicates that it is closed to address "concerns" from VCH.

The health authority says multiple people who tested positive for COVID-19 attended Brandi's on the dates mentioned. VCH did not say whether the people who tested positive are believed to have contracted the virus at the strip club.

Vancouver Coastal Health says there was no risk to anyone attending Brandi's outside of the dates and times specified, and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may include loss of smell, fatigue, loss of appetite, fever, cough, malaise, runny nose, sore throat, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, the health authority said.

People who attended the facility during the specified hours do not need to self-isolate or alter their daily routines, as long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, Vancouver Coastal Health said in a news release.

Anyone who develops any of the symptoms of COVID-19 should immediately self-isolate and seek testing.

This is a developing story and will be updated.