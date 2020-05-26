VANCOUVER -- Two people have been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a multiple stabbing incident in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Tuesday morning.

Police say they went the area of Gore and East Hastings streets at about 6 a.m. after getting reports of a serious assault.

No arrests have been made and the injuries aren't considered life-threatening.

Police say there is no threat to the public and the incident appears to be isolated, but the investigation is ongoing.

A stretch of East Hastings Street between Gore and Dunlevy streets was temporarily closed to traffic and reopened shortly after 8 a.m.