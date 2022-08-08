Granville Street machete attacks: Vancouver mayor calls for reformed justice system

Vancouver's mayor is calling for justice system reforms after a series of attacks with what police said was a machete over the weekend.

Mayor Kennedy Stewart issued a statement Sunday night say major cities like Vancouver are "bearing the brunt" of an "under-resourced mental health and justice system."

Stewart's comments came the day after a string of violent attacks in the city's main entertainment district. That incident unfolded just before 10 p.m. Saturday near Granville and Smithe streets.

Police said a man set fire to his suite in that area and "subsequently attacked and stabbed four people inside the building."

"I want to thank Vancouver Fire Rescue Services for their prompt response, and the Vancouver Police Department and responding officers for the swift, brave action that undoubtedly saved lives and spared more people from harm," Stewart said in his statement.

"My hearts go out to the victims and families of everyone impacted by this tragedy."

Police described the man's weapon as a "machete." They said on Twitter that police shot the suspect, who was allegedly still armed when confronted by officers. The suspect was taken to hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Four victims were also taken to hospital with "serious, life-altering injuries."

As the VPD's investigation is underway, Stewart called on the province to "recommit to reforming the justice system," especially with regards to "prolific offenders that endanger public safety."

He also called for a response to the "dire need" for improved mental health services.

"Gaps in our mental health and criminal justice system not only fail our public, but our first responders and partners in law enforcement who are committed to community and public safety despite a lack of critical support to comprehensively address violent offenders," he said.