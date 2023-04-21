Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police

Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.

The Port Moody Police Department said it received multiple calls after a man was reportedly pulled into a vehicle on Murray Street in the city's brewery district at about 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

"Port Moody Police Department immediately engaged support from the Vancouver Police Department's Major Crime Section, who helped lead this complex investigation," Const. Sam Zacharias said in a news release Friday, adding that police are unable to share more information on the case due to the sensitive nature of the investigation.

Authorities said officers performed a rescue mission on Friday, and multiple arrests were made in the Mission area.

"The male hostage — a man in his 40s — was rescued," said Zacharias.

Police added that the investigation is ongoing and they don't believe there is any risk to the public at this time.