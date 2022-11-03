Multi-vehicle crash in downtown Maple Ridge kills 68-year-old man

A 68-year-old man has been identified as the victim of a deadly multi-vehicle crash in downtown Maple Ridge over the weekend.

In an update Thursday, Ridge Meadows RCMP said it continues to investigate the cause of the seven-vehicle collision.

Officers were called to the area of Dewdney Trunk Road and 224 Avenue just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday, after receiving reports of a serious motor vehicle collision.

"Witness calls stated one person was trapped inside of a vehicle," said Sgt. Amanda Harnett in a news release.

"BC Ambulance Service and Maple Ridge Fire Department responded and tended to people who sustained non-life-threatening injuries."

The BC Coroners' Service also attended as the 68-year-old man died on scene.

Photos of the aftermath show at least five cars, some with extensive damage, including crushed front and rear ends. A dislodged bumper and hood could also be seen strewn in the intersection along with several tires.

"The scope and scale to investigate a seven-vehicle collision scene like this does take time to consider all factors," said Cpl. Julie Klaussner.

"While a medical emergency could always be a factor in any collision incident, this is only one of multiple factors which police and all investigating units will look at. Other considerations will include: time of day, speed, weather and road conditions."

The Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service is assisting with the investigation.