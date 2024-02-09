Mounties search for suspect after cyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island

Mounties are searching for a suspect after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Vancouver Island Thursday night.

The Comox Valley RCMP responded to a report of an injured cyclist on the Comox Valley Parkway near Minto Road in Courtenay, B.C., at 10:56 p.m.

The injured male was located by a passerby who called 911. Firefighters and paramedics provided emergency aid to the victim, who died of his injuries after he was taken to hospital, police said in a news release Friday.

Investigators have not determined the exact time the crash occurred but believe it was sometime after 10 p.m.

Mounties say the victim was riding a red and white Specialized bike. The victim's approximate age was not released by investigators.

Police are now appealing to anyone who saw the cyclist or who has dascam video from the parkway between 9 p.m. and 11 p.m. to contact investigators immediately.

Vehicle with front-end damage sought

Forensic investigators and officers with the collision analysis unit were on scene late Thursday night. Investigators with the Comox Valley RCMP's major crimes and street crimes unit were on scene Friday gathering evidence.

"We are asking anyone who was travelling along the Comox Valley Parkway, or surrounding area, to carefully review their dashcam footage and come forward if they were in the area during this time and may have captured something," Const. Monika Terragni said in the release.

"The vehicle involved is suspected to have some new front-end damage."

Anyone with additional information relevant to the investigation, including anyone "who might have noticed some very recent, potentially suspicious, damage to a vehicle," is asked to contact police, Terragni added.