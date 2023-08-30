Mountie who pleaded guilty to 2020 assault of UBCO nursing student receives conditional discharge

Video obtained by CTV News shows Mona Wang lying on the ground as Const. Lacy Browning stands over her during an incident at her Kelowna, B.C., apartment building on Jan. 20, 2020. Video obtained by CTV News shows Mona Wang lying on the ground as Const. Lacy Browning stands over her during an incident at her Kelowna, B.C., apartment building on Jan. 20, 2020.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What are seasonal allergies and how do you deal with them?

As trees release their final flurry of pollen into the air, mould spores and dust mites peak, signalling the start of autumn, the battle against seasonal allergies begins. It’s a familiar saga that many are gearing up to face with tissues in hand.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener