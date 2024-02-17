Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta
A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.
The RCMP E Division confirmed to CTV News a BC Highway Patrol member was struck on Highway 91 and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
Video from the scene—by the 72 Avenue exit—shows several Delta Police Department vehicles surrounding a highway patrol uniform lying on the road.
The DPD said it was on scene to provide support, but is not the lead agency on the file.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday
