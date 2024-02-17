VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • Mountie hit by car during attempted traffic stop in Delta

    A BC Highway Patrol member was struck by a vehicle in Delta on Saturday, Feb. 17.
    A police officer was hit by a car during an attempted traffic stop in Delta Saturday morning, according to authorities.

    The RCMP E Division confirmed to CTV News a BC Highway Patrol member was struck on Highway 91 and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    The driver fled the scene, police said.

    Video from the scene—by the 72 Avenue exit—shows several Delta Police Department vehicles surrounding a highway patrol uniform lying on the road.

    The DPD said it was on scene to provide support, but is not the lead agency on the file.

    This is a developing story and will be updated.

     With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday

