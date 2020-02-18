VANCOUVER -- The RCMP says one of its officers narrowly avoided being run down by a woman by hopping on the hood of his cruiser.

Mounties say in a news release the officer tried to stop the woman after identifying her vehicle as one allegedly associated with fuel thefts in the southern Interior.

They allege she rammed into his cruiser when he tried to block her way, and she accelerated toward him after he exited the vehicle.

The 44-year-old woman from 100 Mile House faces multiple charges, including dangerous driving, flight from police and assaulting a police officer with a weapon.