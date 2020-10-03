VANCOUVER -- The driver of a motorcyclist was pronounced dead on the scene of an accident at Golden Ears Bridge on Friday night in the Lower Mainland.

Emergency crews and Langley RCMP’s investigation team attended the fatal crash around 10:20 p.m.

“Police arrived to find the operator of the motorcycle had been ejected from the bike,” and “found on the ground level of the 201 Street extension below the ramp,” reads the RCMP statement.

Police say they had received a report that a motorcycle “had collided with the railing” while driving northbound on the bridge’s onramp.

CTV News Vancouver attended the scene and saw the motorcycle on its side and badly damaged. Paramedics were also seen pulling a tarp over the motorcyclist’s dead body. Sections of the bridge were closed on Friday night due to the accident.



Police say speed may have been a factor in the crash.

Police and crash investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the accident or anyone who might have dash camera footage of the collision. Those who might have information are asked to call Langley RCMP at 604-532-3200.