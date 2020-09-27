VANCOUVER -- The driver of a car was killed in a crash in West Vancouver in the early hours of Sunday Sept. 27, says the West Vancouver Police Department.

Around 12:45 a.m., emergency responders attended to the accident which killed a 38-year-old Vancouver man.

“The exact cause of the accident is undetermined at this point, but police believe that speed and road conditions may have been a factor,” reads the West Vancouver police statement.

Police say that only one vehicle was involved in the crash that happened on Highway 1 near 21st Street.

“Officers located the vehicle, a 2019 Maclaren, and determined that the driver and sole occupant had suffered fatal injuries.”

McLarens are luxury sports cars, and 2019 models are listed at a second-hand retail price online of $330,000.

Police say they were able to identify multiple witnesses at the scene of the crash, and that they have “requested the assistance of the Integrated Analysis and Reconstruction Service who attended and conducted a thorough investigation.”

Highway 1 westbound was closed to traffic for nearly six hours.