

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - A British Columbia Supreme Court jury in Vancouver has seen a photograph of a father's injuries after his young daughters were found dead in his apartment.

Andrew Berry has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the deaths of six-year-old Chloe Berry and four-year-old Aubrey Berry on Christmas Day 2017 in Oak Bay, on southern Vancouver Island.

The Crown alleges that Berry stabbed his daughters more than two dozen times each before attempting to kill himself, and police found him seriously injured in the apartment's bathtub.

Oak Bay Police Const. Piotr Ulanowski was the first officer to respond to Berry's apartment and he says firefighters helped the man out of the tub so that he could be taken to hospital by ambulance.

Ulanowski took a photograph of Berry while in the ambulance, and it shows bloody lacerations to his chest and neck, and a bruised right eye that the officer says was swollen shut.

The defence has not yet had an opportunity to cross-examine Ulanowski or make opening arguments.