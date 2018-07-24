Homicide investigators are asking for the public's help following the death of a seven-year-old girl in Langley, B.C.

First responders were called to an apartment in the 20000 block of 68 Avenue Sunday night, and found the body of Aaliyah Rosa when they arrived.

Her cause of death has not been provided, nor have the circumstances leading up to her death been revealed.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said there would be an autopsy conducted soon, but described her death as isolated and said there is no risk to the public.

"We have a very good understanding of what happened," IHIT Cpl. Frank Jang said Tuesday.

"We have reason to believe, based on what we know of the investigation, what we've seen inside the home, that this is a homicide investigation that we're dealing with."

Aaliyah lived at the apartment complex where she died, he said.

A 36-year-old woman, who investigators believe was involved in the incident in some way, is currently under medical care. He said investigators would be speaking to her.

Jang said the woman and the girl were known to each other, but would not provide the specifics of their relationship or how they're believed to be connected.

"I can't get into any more details than that. No one has been charged at this point," he said.

IHIT is asking anyone who saw Aaliyah, spoke to her or had any type of interaction with her on the day she died to come forward.

"Our investigators are interested in knowing her activities, who she was meeting up with. Perhaps she was going to a park, community centre, a shopping mall… If you recognize her and you have information about her, please contact IHIT," Jang said.

He said the apartment building is believed to be the only crime scene, but that officers are trying to create a timeline for the day Aaliyah died.

"All these little bits of information are important to us. We don't overlook anything in a homicide investigation," he said.

Jang would not say whether there were any suspects, saying only that it was ongoing. He said more information may be made public at a later date.

Ahead of the news conference, neighbours told CTV News they saw about eight police cruisers, two ambulances and a fire truck Sunday night.

They said they saw someone who was alive being taken out on a stretcher. One person said her condition was unclear but paramedics didn't appear to be in a hurry.

There were five people in the unit at the time police were called, the neighbour said. IHIT would not confirm the number of people in the home Sunday.

Investigators returned Monday, and were showing people Aaliyah's photo.

Residents said they were asking questions about the girl and a white, gold or tan car. Jang would not confirm any information about a vehicle that could be tied to their investigation.

They were unsure whether it was related, but neighbours also said they heard a woman's scream around 3 a.m. Sunday, and that police were called. They did not know where the scream came from.

Jang would not comment on the reports of a scream. He said the events preceding the death, including anything people witnessed or heard, will be part of the investigation.

The on-site maintenance manager of Aaliyah's rental building said the new building is only about half occupied, and that its first tenants moved in a couple of months ago. He described the area as quiet and a nice neighbourhood.

With files from CTV Vancouver's David Molko