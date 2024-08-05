VANCOUVER
    Most B.C. heat warnings lifted, lightning forecast for southeast

    Harrison Lake is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock) Harrison Lake is seen in this undated image. (Shutterstock)
    After heat warnings covered more than 20 regions in B.C. Saturday, and over a dozen Sunday, only six remain in effect Monday as temperatures begin to regulate.

    Environment Canada warnings are in place in Howe Sound, Whistler, North Thompson, and inland sections of the central and north coast.

    For those areas, the federal weather agency says “temperatures are very high and there is a moderate risk to public health.” The heat is expected to persist into the week.

    Daily maximum temperature records fell in 13 communities on Friday and four on Saturday but no such records were broken Sunday.

    However, the BC Wildfire Service still says above seasonal temperatures persist in most of the province and forest fuels remain dry.

    “Today we will see unstable air throughout most of B.C. which, when combined with heat, can produce thunder cells and lightning,” the agency wrote in its daily situation report Monday. “Variable winds will prevail, with stronger gusts near developing thunder cells.”

    It says lightning is expected in the province’s northeast, central and southern areas, with the “highest risk” being in B.C.’s southeast corner.

    With that in mind, the BCWS reminds everyone enjoying the province’s wilderness on B.C. Day to keep their eyes peeled for smoke, fires or dangerous activity that could cause a fire, and report it by calling 1-800-663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

    In his statement marking the holiday, Premier David Eby remarked that "once again, B.C. Day is marked by increased wildfire activity and drought throughout our province.”

    “We are profoundly grateful for the firefighters, first responders and community organizers who are on the front lines of wildfire and emergency response. Their professionalism and sacrifice exemplify the values we cherish in this province,” he wrote.

    As of Monday morning, there are 327 active wildfires burning across B.C., 11 of which started within the past 24 hours. The vast majority, 91 per cent, were caused by lightning.

