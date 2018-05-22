If the voice instructing you to "Tap to Pay" or keep your feet off the bus seats sounds familiar – it is.

TransLink will be playing notifications voiced by one of the world's best-known narrators as part of the launch of its new fare payment system.

The voice of actor Morgan Freeman will be played at select stations and on some bus routes in Metro Vancouver in the coming months. The project officially launches June 4, but a Visa Canada spokesperson said the announcements may start playing sooner.

"Good news, Vancouver," the actor says in one of the announcements posted online.

"Starting today, you can now tap your Visa to go anywhere TransLink takes you."

Freeman narrated several ads as part of a partnership with the credit card provider. The campaign was paid for by Visa, and each announcement includes a reminder that users can tap in and out with their Visa card.

The U.S. actor's commanding voice will inform riders of various facts about the city – "Did you know that California rolls were invented in Vancouver?" – as well as common bus etiquette, like exiting through a bus's back doors.

"Hello transit riders. Remember what your mom used to say: Please keep your feet off the furniture," Freeman says.

"This is a smoke-free station, but I'm sure you already knew that," he tells SkyTrain riders in another announcement.

A third targets those listening to loud music: "Though I'm sure you have excellent taste in music, remember to keep your headphones at a reasonable volume."

Others will play out at the end of BC Lions games, informing football fans they can stop "fumbling around" for change and just use their credit cards on transit.