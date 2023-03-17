More than $100K in fines issued for illegal fishing along B.C. coast, DFO says
Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) is publicizing three recent court decisions resulting in more than $100,000 in fines for three people convicted of violations of the Fisheries Act.
The first of the three fines was issued on Oct. 31, but the DFO shared details of the case in a news release on Tuesday.
The federal agency said commercial fisherman Adrian Slavko Kern was fined a total of $49,704.68 after pleading guilty to Fisheries Act violations in Prince Rupert provincial court.
Kern's fine included $25,000 for illegally setting fishing gear, plus $24,704.68 for the illegal sale of fish, the DFO said.
"The court judgment also prohibited Mr. Kern from applying for a new commercial fishing licence and from fishing under any commercial licence for a period of eight months," the agency said in its release.
The DFO added that Kern's illegal fishing happened from Sept. 13 to 19, 2018, when he was fishing commercially for halibut and sablefish in the Chatham Sound area near Prince Rupert, which was closed for harvest.
In determining the penalty Kern would face, the judge considered his three previous convictions under the Fisheries Act, which occurred in 2003, 2005 and 2020, according to the DFO.
On Thursday, the federal department announced two other recent Fisheries Act convictions, including another one related to illegal fishing in Chatham Sound.
Commercial crab harvester Truc Hoang Le was fined a total of $20,000 in a January Prince Rupert provincial court decision after being found guilty of "numerous violations" of the act, according to the DFO.
The agency said Le "failed to follow the regulations by ensuring that the electronic monitoring system was accurately monitoring the vessel 24 hours per day, seven days per week, while engaged in fishing" between April 15 and May 4, 2018.
Most of his fine – $18,000 – was for failing to comply with the conditions of his commercial crab licence, while the remaining $2,000 was for other Fisheries Act violations, the DFO said.
A third fisherman was fined a total of $44,000 for violations that occurred in Rivers Inlet, B.C. from March 27 to April 15, 2019.
The DFO said commercial crab harvester Sou Tac Ma was found guilty in Port Hardy provincial court on Dec. 21. He was fined $21,500 for fishing commercial for crab during a closed time, and $22,500 for fishing without a valid commercial harvest licence.
Across the three unrelated cases, the three men were fined a total of $113,704.68.
"The Government of Canada is committed to protecting Canada’s wildlife and biodiversity," the DFO said in its release.
"This includes safeguarding the long-term health and productivity of Canada’s fisheries resources, and the habitat that supports them, for generations to come."
The agency asks anyone with information on illegal fishing activities to call Crime Stoppers or the DFO Pacific region's reporting line: 1-800-465-4336. Information can also be emailed to DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
International court issues arrest warrant for Putin
The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin, accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine.
Trudeau defends Johnston, accuses Conservatives of 'horrific' attacks on special rapporteur
Justin Trudeau accused his Conservative rival of trying to score political points at the expense of Canadian democracy on Friday by questioning his personal relationship with former governor general David Johnston.
Banking complaints reached new records in 2022: report
Canada's Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments says it responded to a record high of more than 10,000 public inquiries in 2022, and the number of fraud complaints rose dramatically year-over-year.
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
RCMP's Michael Duheme named interim commissioner, replacing Lucki
The federal government has named Michael Duheme as the interim commissioner of the RCMP.
New COVID origins data point to raccoon dogs in China market
Genetic material collected at a Chinese market near where the first human cases of COVID-19 were identified show raccoon dog DNA comingled with the virus, suggesting the pandemic may have originated from animals, not a lab, international experts say.
Lance Reddick, 'The Wire' and 'John Wick' star, dies at 60
Lance Reddick, a character actor who specialized in intense, icy and possibly sinister authority figures on TV and film, including 'The Wire' and the 'John Wick' franchise, has died. He was 60.
Mexican president says lack of hugs caused U.S. fentanyl crisis
Mexico's president said Friday that U.S. families were to blame for the fentanyl overdose crisis because they don't hug their kids enough.
Vancouver Island
-
Military search and rescue crews help look for drifting boat off Vancouver Island
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre Victoria (JRCC) says it is assisting the RCMP with a search for a drifting boat off central Vancouver Island.
-
Guns, cash, drugs and expensive stolen bicycle seized in VicPD investigation
Victoria police say they seized handguns, drugs, cash and a stolen bicycle worth $10,000 in a pair of searches earlier this week.
-
Nanaimo warns of road closures on Highway 19
The City of Nanaimo is warning drivers of overnight closures on one of its busiest streets.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
'Clearly he did not have a legally purchased firearm': Smith speaks out amid deaths of Edmonton officers
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she hopes investigators can determine how the suspect who allegedly shot and killed two Edmonton police officers got the gun that was used.
-
Irish Calgarians celebrate their heritage on St. Patrick’s Day 2023
Many Calgarians celebrated St. Patrick's Day 2023 with a pint in hand while donning their green attire, but many others used the day to learn more about the significance of Irish culture.
Edmonton
-
EPS deaths: Police release timeline of events that lead to death of 2 officers
Edmonton police have released more details about the events that led to the death of two officers.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
2 Edmonton police officers killed; 16-year-old suspect dead and mother hospitalized
Two Edmonton Police Service patrol officers were killed while responding to a domestic dispute call early Thursday morning.
Toronto
-
Woman shocked when she sees a lion while walking her dog in Ontario
A woman who visited Ontario last week said she was walking her dog at night when she came face-to-face with a lion through a chain-link fence — an encounter animal advocates pin on the lack of exotic animal legislation governing roadside zoos in the province.
-
How to claim Ontario's staycation tax credit on your tax return
People in Ontario who vacationed in the province last year can claim the trip on their upcoming tax returns, and here’s how to do it.
-
Spring will bring 'maple syrup weather' as temperatures turn in Toronto
Environment Canada's Senior Climatologist forecasts what to expect this spring.
Montreal
-
Teen arrested after 3 stabbed to death in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood
A 19-year-old man has has been arrested in connection with a triple stabbing in Montreal's Rosemont neighbourhood. All three victims have died.
-
MindGeek's new owner vows 'public and transparent ownership' after Pornhub controversy
An Ottawa lawyer used to defending people from serious criminal allegations is now hoping to write a new chapter in the story about the world's largest — and highly controversial — porn site.
-
'Slap in the face': Trans activist targeted by Quebec-funded women's rights group
A transgender activist is speaking out after a Quebec-funded women's rights group targeted her on Twitter, misgendering her repeatedly and calling her a 'violent man.'
Winnipeg
-
Icy roads prompt highway closures in Manitoba
Winter weather and icy roads have caused highway closures in parts of Manitoba.
-
Winnipeg police lay sexual assault charges in three incidents
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged a male in connection with three sexual assaults in Winnipeg, including one where the victim was 11 years old.
-
Patient's death during flight out of Manitoba investigated as 'potential critical incident'
The death of a patient during a flight out of the province for care is being investigated as a potential critical incident.
Saskatoon
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
-
'It’s very exciting': Blackstrap glamping resort set to open this summer
Glamorous camping, known as glamping, is coming to Blackstrap Provincial Park this summer.
-
City of Saskatoon to build 1 kilometre pathway for pedestrian and cycling traffic
The Government of Canada and the City of Saskatoon have put forward a joint investment of $2.6 million to create pedestrian and cycling infrastructure.
Regina
-
'Beyond relieved': Sask. woman who suffered spinal injury in Mexico making strong recovery
A Saskatchewan woman who suffered a severe spinal injury while boogie boarding in Mexico was able to return home following several hospital stays and continues to make a strong recovery.
-
Regina's Michaels craft store celebrates reopening following fire
The Michaels craft store in east Regina celebrated a grand reopening Friday morning after being closed since last November following a fire.
-
'We aren’t nearly as competitive as Newfoundland': How the Sask. $200K doctor incentive compares
Hours after Saskatchewan announced it would give doctors a financial bonus for working in rural areas, Newfoundland upped the ante.
Atlantic
-
Lobster giant partially owned by Indigenous bands delivering higher sales and profits
A seafood giant that is half-owned by a coalition of East Coast First Nations is reporting a leap in annual sales, as 2022 revenues rose by $71.6 million compared to the year before.
-
Woman drives away from phony police stop in Halifax; investigation underway: HRP
Police are investigating after a woman was pulled over on a Halifax highway by what she thought was a fake police car.
-
Sixth person arrested in connection with 2022 murder of Saint John man
The Saint John Police Force says a man wanted on an outstanding warrant in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin David Breau, who was stabbed to death in Saint John, N.B., last summer, has been arrested.
London
-
Second officer injured in Kipps Lane standoff released from hospital
The second officer injured in last weekend’s standoff on Kipps Lane has been released from hospital, London police confirmed on Friday.
-
LIVE @ 3
LIVE @ 3 | Teen who killed 2 Edmonton officers also shot Pizza Hut employee: sources
The 16-year-old boy who fatally shot two Edmonton police officers on Thursday is the same person who shot a Pizza Hut employee earlier this week, multiple sources have told CTV News Edmonton.
-
Multi-agency investigation yields nearly $70K in illicit drugs
Five people are facing criminal charges after a multi-agency investigation throughout Grey Bruce yielded nearly $70,000 in illicit drugs.
Northern Ontario
-
Victim of fatal snowmobile crash on Lake Nipissing 'always up for a good time'
CTV News has learned the identity of the 33-year-old victim in the fatal snowmobile crash Tuesday on Lake Nipissing.
-
Northern Ont. woman wins fight to have OHIP pay for surgery to remove excess skin
A review board has ruled that Ontario’s health system should pay for surgery to remove a ring of excess fat and skin a northern Ontario woman was left with following weight loss surgery.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation celebrates mining agreement, water treatment plant
Biigtigong Nishnaabeg -- a northern Ontario First Nation community situated between Wawa and Thunder Bay near Highway 17 – has much to celebrate on a snowy winter Friday.
Kitchener
-
Thousands of St. Patrick's Day partiers spill into the street in Waterloo
Follow along here for live updates.
-
Eric Amaral’s death in prison deemed not suspicious
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say Eric Amaral’s death at Warkworth Institution is considered not suspicious.
-
7 victims connected to senior public school teacher charged with sexual assault, sexual interference
Waterloo regional police say there are seven victims involved in an ongoing investigation into a Kitchener senior public school teacher charged with multiple counts of sexual assault.