VANCOUVER -- Another 102 cases were reported in B.C., health officials said in the first provincial COVID-19 update since Friday.

At 253, B.C. now has the highest active case number since May 26. Sixteen of those patients are in hospital, and four are in intensive care.

The largest increase in cases over the last three days was between the previous update, Friday afternoon, and Saturday, when 51 cases were confirmed by testing.

Another 19 were confirmed between Saturday afternoon and Sunday, and 32 were confirmed between Sunday and Monday's update at 3 p.m.

Four of those Monday were epidemiologically linked, the provincial health officer said, meaning they were close contacts of others who'd been confirmed to have novel coronavirus.

No new deaths have been reported, according to Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The total number of confirmed cases is now 3,300, she said.

There were cases reported over the weekend in all of B.C.'s health regions, "which reminds us of the fact that this virus continues to circulate, and as we are moving, we're bringing it with us."

Henry said "a good number" of the most recent cases are tied to events in the Kelowna area. Read more on that story here.

She said some of those people were in Kelowna from elsewhere in B.C. or Canada, and have since gone home.

Monday's was the first update since Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix released data by a written statement on Friday.

At that point, there were 28 new cases of the virus, which was the highest single-day total since May 8 – before B.C. entered Phase 2 of its restart plan.

With no new deaths, B.C.'s toll remains at 189. Henry said 2,858 have recovered.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.