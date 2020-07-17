VANCOUVER -- B.C. has recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 over the last 24 hours—the highest number of new cases reported since May 8.

No new deaths have been reported, leaving the province's death toll from the virus at 189.

There are currently 207 active cases of the virus in B.C. Eighteen patients are in hospital, and of those, two are in critical care or ICU.

To date, B.C. has recorded 3,198 cases of the virus, and 2,802 people have fully recovered.

One of Friday's new cases is a worker from the Site C camp in Fort St. John.

Vancouver Coastal Health has also issued an alert for potential community exposure at the Sandman Suites Hotel on Davie Street between July 7 and 16 in Vancouver.

"As a precaution, anyone who may have been exposed is required—we need you to monitor yourself carefully for any symptoms," Henry said. "Limit your contact with others over the incubation period and contact 811 immediately to arrange for testing if any symptoms develop."

There have now been 35 cases of COVID-19 associated with the community exposure incidents in Kelowna starting around Canada Day.

"This is one of the more concerning issues to us because we recognize that there have been a number events that have happened there, and we need people to start thinking about how we can socialize safely over the coming weeks," Henry said.

"We anticipate there will be more cases in the coming days as people who were exposed are now starting to develop symptoms," she said. "With this virus, there's nothing we can do to prevent you from developing disease. We just need to wait it out and ensure if you do get sick, you are not passing it on to others."

There are now four cases connected with the outbreak at the Krazy Cherry Farm in Oliver.

Health officials were not originally planning to give a live update on Friday, but a last-minute news conference was called with provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

Henry said there were a "number of developments" across the province, including an outbreak at the newborn intensive care unit at St. Paul's Hospital in Vancouver, that she felt it was important to address.

B.C.'s case numbers have been steadily rising over the past week, with at least 20 new cases recorded in eight of the last nine days. Henry said while the "flare ups" in communities around the province are concerning, they're not unexpected.

"It is a warning to us that we need to do more to keep things in balance," she said, adding that many of the new cases are people in their 20s and 30s, with transmission directly connected to social events.

People with COVID-19 in that age demographic often have less severe symptoms, she said, and their ability to spread the virus is high or higher compared to older people.

"We know that gathering helps us feel connected and hopeful in these challenging times, and we want to be able to continue to do that."

On a positive note, the outbreak at the Maple Hill long-term care facility in Langley has been declared over.

Health officials continue to deal with one outbreak in long-term care and two in acute care facilities, including the one at St. Paul's.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday