VANCOUVER -- One out of every five cases of COVID-19 that resulted from outbreaks at B.C.'s long-term care homes was fatal, according to new modelling data released Monday.

And the case fatality rate was slightly higher – 22.4 per cent – in infections associated with outbreaks at acute care units in the province, according to the latest numbers shared by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix.

That's significantly higher than B.C.'s overall fatality rate of 6.1 per cent, which might be expected, given it has long been understood that seniors and people with chronic health conditions are more susceptible to the worst symptoms of COVID-19.

British Columbia's fatality rate was calculated using provincial case numbers from the start of the pandemic to July 6, when there was a total of 183 deaths attributed to the virus out of 2,978 confirmed infections.

The province's death rate is slightly below the current national rate of eight per cent.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.