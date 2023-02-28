More snow in store for B.C.'s South Coast, Environment Canada says

Just hours after snowfall warnings were lifted on the Lower Mainland, residents are being told there's more winter weather in store.

Environment and Climate Change Canada issued special weather statements for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley Tuesday afternoon.

"Another round of snow is expected," the agency wrote, saying that an additional five to 15 centimetres of snowfall is expected in the next 48 hours.

"Snow accumulations are highly variable depending on locations and elevations," the statement adds.

Precipitation is expected to start mid-afternoon Wednesday as light rain. It will "intensify in the evening," when it is forecast to turn into a slushy mix of rain and snow and then persist overnight and through the morning, according to ECCC.

"Difficult driving conditions due to slippery surfaces and reduced visibilities in heavy snow" are expected, according to the statement, which notes Thursday morning's commute "will likely be affected."

Tuesday's storm brought heavy snow to parts of the region, causing flights to be delayed or canceled at YVR, prompting school closures on the North Shore and creating difficult and sometimes dangerous conditions for drivers and transit users.