Public schools closed on North Shore, classes cancelled at SFU's Burnaby campus due to snow
The latest snowfall to hit B.C.'s South Coast has prompted the closure of all public schools in North Vancouver and West Vancouver.
A number of private schools in Metro Vancouver also opted to close Tuesday, and Simon Fraser University cancelled all classes at its Burnaby campus.
"Campus buildings remain open, but the Bennett Library and Lorne Davies Sports Complex will be closed and all in-person classes, exams, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day," the university said in a notice on its website.
Online classes, as well as in-person classes at the Vancouver and Surrey campuses, were not impacted. SFU advised any students unable to attend either location due to road conditions to contact their instructors.
The North Vancouver and West Vancouver school districts confirmed Tuesday’s closures in brief statements on their websites, blaming the same snowy conditions that have prompted warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, parts of Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.
"Student safety is our first priority," reads the West Vancouver Schools weather closure protocols. "Every effort will be made to keep schools open, but parents are encouraged to establish a plan for their children in the event of early dismissal or school closure."
Capilano University announced that it was closing its main campus at noon, calling off all afternoon and evening classes. The Lonsdale campus remains open and classes are proceeding as scheduled.
The University of British Columbia had not cancelled any classes as of 11 a.m., but acknowledged the weather conditions in a brief message that advised students to "wear sensible footwear."
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada proposes letting new Canadians skip citizenship ceremony, take oath online
New Canadians could soon have the option to forgo a citizenship ceremony and take their oath online, without accompaniment, as Ottawa seeks to cut processing times for citizenship applications.
BREAKING | Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defences.
opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight
The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Man shot with rubber bullets during wrongful arrest wants Vancouver police held accountable
An innocent man who was mistaken for a home invasion suspect and shot with rubber bullets last week wants to see the Vancouver police officers involved in his wrongful arrest held accountable.
Snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled over electric shock hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall affecting 25,400 snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire stores, warning they pose an electric shock hazard.
TikTok banned on government-issued devices: How party leaders are responding
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has shut down his account on the social media app TikTok, while NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh is 'taking a pause' from posting, following the news the federal government is banning the hugely popular app on government-issued phones.
This Ukrainian family was on vacation as Russia invaded. They still haven't been home a year later
A Ukrainian family who was on vacation in Poland when Russia invaded their native country in February 2022, and have since moved to Canada under refugee status, told CTVNews.ca they worry for family and friends who remain in Ukraine and hope to one day be reunited with them.
Canadians with rare diseases report long delays accessing care: study
Many Canadians living with rare diseases struggle for years to receive a diagnosis or access care, according to results of a new national survey conducted by market research firm Ipsos Canada.
Vancouver Island
-
Buses cancelled, schools closed as another snowstorm hits Vancouver Island
All transit buses in Greater Victoria were cancelled Tuesday due to heavy overnight snow but the bus service is reopening on a route-by-route basis. The winter weather also forced the closure of several island schools for the day and cancelled flights out of Victoria International Airport.
-
'Loved by everyone she met': Victim of fatal Trans-Canada Highway crash identified
The victim of a fatal car crash Sunday on the Trans-Canada Highway in Cobble Hill, B.C., has been identified as a 16-year-old girl from Sooke, B.C.
-
Beloved parts of Old Town exhibit likely to remain at Royal B.C. Museum
The Royal B.C. Museum offered a look at its Old Town exhibit more than a year after the museum closed its third floor in an effort to decolonize the facility and address issues of racism and reconciliation.
Calgary
-
Travel on QEII Highway between Calgary and Red Deer not advised amid snowy conditions
Alberta RCMP are advising motorists to avoid travelling on the QEII Highway between Airdrie and Red Deer due to deteriorating driving conditions.
-
Multi-vehicle crash on Stoney Trail closes southbound lanes near McKnight Boulevard
Drivers were asked to avoid a section of Stoney Trail in the northeast following a crash involving a dozen vehicles.
-
Transformer explosion results in fire, power outage for thousands in Calgary
The Calgary Fire Department was called to deal with a fire that began as a result of a transformer explosion in the northeast.
Edmonton
-
Oilers trade Puljujärvi to Hurricanes, open $3M in cap space
The Edmonton Oilers have traded forward Jesse Puljujärvi to the Carolina Hurricanes. In exchange, the Oilers will receive forward Patrik Puistola.
-
Alberta set to deliver final budget before expected provincial election in May
It’s budget day in Alberta — the last before an expected provincial election in May.
-
Snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire recalled over electric shock hazard
Health Canada has issued a recall affecting 25,400 snowblowers sold at Canadian Tire stores, warning they pose an electric shock hazard.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Suspect in random Toronto attack that killed former CBC journalist surrenders to police
A suspect wanted in connection with the death of a long-time CBC journalist has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after he turned himself in to police.
-
'Suspicious' fire tears through popular Toronto restaurant
A fire that caused significant damage to a downtown restaurant on Tuesday morning appears to be suspicious, officials say.
-
3 Ontario siblings win major lottery draw together
Three siblings from Ontario are now millions richer after winning a Lotto 6/49 jackpot.
Montreal
-
Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec
Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes, 45, and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, Detective Trooper Jason Danielsen said in a news release.
-
Former CTV Montreal icon Don McGowan has died at 85
Don McGowan, a former weatherman, host and broadcaster at CFCF 12 -- now CTV Montreal -- has died at 85. McGowan was a central figure at the English-language station for over three decades.
-
Quebec launches inquiry into troubling conditions at Lakeshore Hospital ER
Revelations about several deaths at the Lakeshore General Hospital emergency room in Pointe-Claire have forced Quebec Health Minister Christian Dube to launch an investigation.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba discussing possible TikTok ban with Ottawa
The Manitoba government said it is in discussions with the federal government about the possibility of banning TikTok from the mobile devices of provincial employees.
-
Pedestrian hit by a vehicle dies in hospital: Winnipeg police
A 20-year-old man has died following a car crash in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry area Monday night.
-
'Deeply-rooted emotional wounds': Family of woman killed in assault left shocked and angry
The family of a woman who died from an assault on O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation is working to keep her memory alive, and is calling for resources to put an end to violence in their community.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon Friendship Inn cooks up community from scratch
The Friendship Inn has been a staple in Saskatoon since 1969, but how things actually work behind the scenes may come as a surprise.
-
Sask. comic writer launching adventure series in the style of Indiana Jones
With his latest comic book series Jackson Graves launching on Saturday, Brayden Martens is pivoting to a new epoch.
-
Saskatoon siblings' Lego Stations of the Cross build shared worldwide
A Lego build done by a couple of Saskatoon children has been shared hundreds of times on social media.
Regina
-
Regina police arrest 20-year-old following alleged threats directed at student
A Regina woman was arrested after allegedly sending threatening messages to a student on Feb. 24.
-
Dillon Whitehawk second-degree murder sentencing submissions expected Tuesday
Sentencing submissions are expected for Dillon Whitehawk on Tuesday after he was found guilty of second-degree murder in the January 2020 death of 29-year-old Keesha Bitternose.
-
More than 7 in 10 Sask. and Man. residents being targeted by scammers, survey finds
A recent survey found that 71 per cent of residents in Saskatchewan and Manitoba may be targeted by scammers, however, about 43 per cent admitted to not taking any measures to educate themselves on fraud prevention or protection in the past year.
Atlantic
-
Next round of snow for the Maritimes expected late Tuesday into Wednesday
Another round of snowfall is expected for the Maritimes late Tuesday into Wednesday.
-
First Nations in N.B. sign memorandum of understanding with forestry company
Six Wolastoqey communities in New Brunswick have signed a memorandum of understanding with one of the companies named in a major lawsuit filed by the First Nations, who are seeking to reclaim title over large swaths of the province.
-
Fraction of Nova Scotia's Green Fund spent on climate change programs: auditor
Nova Scotia's auditor general says only a fraction of a government fund established to combat climate change has been spent on solving the problem.
London
-
Fire victim forced into homeless shelter amid soaring rents
In the aftermath of a fire that forced him from his home of 10 years, Justin Conn is thinking of others more than himself. The blaze transpired on Feb. 19, and forced about 40 residents to flee their Sarnia, Ont. apartment. For a week, many were given shelter at a local hotel — but now, many residents, including Justin, have no place to go.
-
Mixed precipitation expected again Wednesday
The London region gets a break from the snow and rain on Tuesday before mixed precipitation is back on Wednesday. Flurries or rain showers are expected mid-week with a warm high of 6 C.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO | Watch cars slide as overnight freeze turns local roads into ice rinks
The latest storm to pass through southwestern Ontario brought a nasty mix of snow and freezing rain on Monday night. The wintery weather left treacherous driving conditions in its wake.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Indigenous post-secondary school in Sault Ste. Marie seeks an injunction against eviction
A court case is underway in Sault Ste. Marie on Tuesday afternoon involving the newly-formed Indigenous post-secondary school.
-
Ever done a borg? Warnings about the 'dangerous and excessive' drinking trend
The borg is a drinking trend that has apparently swept college campuses and TikTok feeds, but substance use experts are calling it "dangerous and excessive."
-
'Do not consume': Recall issued for specific brand of chocolate
A specific brand of chocolate sold in Ontario has been recalled due to an undeclared ingredient.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. man who killed stranger with a crossbow dies in prison
A Kitchener man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in connection to the killing of 60-year-old Michael Gibbon with a crossbow has died in prison.
-
'You're stuck': People with accessibility challenges question snow removal practices
People with accessibility challenges say snow storms can often leave them feeling trapped as the build-up on sidewalks and roadways can take time to clear.
-
Teen charged after driving more than 100 km/h over the speed limit: OPP
A Listowel teen is facing charges after police say they were driving more than double the speed limit in North Perth.