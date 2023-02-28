Public schools closed on North Shore, classes cancelled at SFU's Burnaby campus due to snow

The latest snowfall to hit B.C.'s South Coast has prompted the closure of all public schools in North Vancouver and West Vancouver.

A number of private schools in Metro Vancouver also opted to close Tuesday, and Simon Fraser University cancelled all classes at its Burnaby campus.

"Campus buildings remain open, but the Bennett Library and Lorne Davies Sports Complex will be closed and all in-person classes, exams, university services and campus activities are cancelled for the entire day," the university said in a notice on its website.

Online classes, as well as in-person classes at the Vancouver and Surrey campuses, were not impacted. SFU advised any students unable to attend either location due to road conditions to contact their instructors.

The North Vancouver and West Vancouver school districts confirmed Tuesday’s closures in brief statements on their websites, blaming the same snowy conditions that have prompted warnings from Environment and Climate Change Canada for Metro Vancouver, the Sunshine Coast, parts of Vancouver Island and the Southern Gulf Islands.

"Student safety is our first priority," reads the West Vancouver Schools weather closure protocols. "Every effort will be made to keep schools open, but parents are encouraged to establish a plan for their children in the event of early dismissal or school closure."

Capilano University announced that it was closing its main campus at noon, calling off all afternoon and evening classes. The Lonsdale campus remains open and classes are proceeding as scheduled.

The University of British Columbia had not cancelled any classes as of 11 a.m., but acknowledged the weather conditions in a brief message that advised students to "wear sensible footwear."