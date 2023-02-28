Snowstorm cancels flights, ferry sailings on B.C.'s South Coast

Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the border with Ukraine tightened Tuesday after several drones attacked inside Russian territory, including one that crashed just 100 kilometres (60 miles) from Moscow in an alarming development for Russian defences.

opinion | Don Martin: The Trudeau tipping point is within sight

The Trudeau tipping point is within sight. The moment when Prime Minister Justin Trudeau knows he has to quit for the good of the party or the Liberals realize they can't survive re-election with him at the helm is almost upon us, Don Martin writes in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.

Vermont officials investigating after man dies crossing border from Quebec

Vermont State Police are investigating after a man collapsed and died shortly after crossing the border into the United States from Quebec on foot last week. They say U.S. border patrol agents spotted Jose Leos Cervantes and two other people crossing the border into Holland, Vt., at about 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19.

