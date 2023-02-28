Snowstorm cancels flights, ferry sailings on B.C.'s South Coast

A number of scheduled flights and ferry sailings on B.C.'s South Coast have been cancelled as the region grapples with another late-February snowstorm.

There were approximately 50 cancellations and additional delays listed on the Vancouver International Airport's website Tuesday morning, including flights to Toronto, Calgary and Kelowna.

Officials said there was "more snow accumulating than originally forecast" at the airport, forcing a number of adjustments to the flight schedules.

"Our crews are fully staffed keeping runways and taxiways clear, however because of low visibility, the heavy rate of snowfall, and with safety top of mind, both arrivals and departures are extremely limited at this time," read an online update posted at 6:30 a.m.

The airport "strongly advised" passengers to check the status of their flight before heading out on Tuesday.

Several BC Ferries sailings were also cancelled due to inadequate staffing on the Salish Eagle, an issue the company also blamed on Tuesday's snowfall.

All of the affected departures were scheduled between Tsawwassen and the Southern Gulf Islands from 6:20 a.m. to 12:10 p.m., according to a notice on the BC Ferries website.

"Our customer service centre will contact customers with bookings on these cancelled sailings to let them know if we have space available to fit them on an alternate sailing later in the day, or if their booking must be cancelled," it reads.

The company said sailings on the route were expected to proceed as normal beginning at 3:35 p.m.

Transport Canada regulations have specific staffing requirements for ferry vessels, to ensure adequate crew are available in the event of an emergency.

BC Ferries said the decision to cancel sailings due to staffing is only made after it has "exhausted all options to find replacement crew."

This is a developing story and will be updated.