    • More customers in limbo after B.C. company offering supercar experiences goes dark

    Scenic Rush was founded in 2014, giving customers the opportunity to drive luxury supercars along B.C.’s Sea to Sky Highway.

    Last month, CTV News reported on customers who tried booking with the West Vancouver company, only to struggle to reach the business after making payment – and more have come forward since, including Steve Rebiffe.

    Rebiffe’s kids gave him a $1,000 gift card to Scenic Rush for his birthday last December, valid for one year. With the deadline approaching, Rebiffe tried to book his supercar experience in July.

    When he went to the website, a message said it was “expired” – and Rebiffe said he has been unable to reach the company by phone or email.

    "I never got a response, and that really started to bother me,” Rebiffe said, adding that he tried calling “dozens of times” with no luck.

    After seeing the CTV News report in August, he realized he wasn’t alone.

    "My kids are not rich – they're young adults, they work hard for their money,” he said. “It'd be great if they could get their money back.”

    CTV News has tried repeatedly to reach the company by email and phone for nearly a month, but has not received a response.

    CTV News was able to reach a different business, Zerosa Group, which, according to its website, provides the luxury cars to Scenic Rush.

    The manager of Zerosa Group refused to do a phone interview. In an email, the business said it stopped providing supercars to Scenic Rush as of June 2024.

    Scenic Rush is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau, and that’s something the organization says should be a reason for potential customers to pump the breaks.

    An address listed on the Scenic Rush website points to a business in West Vancouver, where a daycare and restaurant are located. CTV News visited a separate mailing address listed on Granville street, but found no sign of the company inside.

    Rebiffe said he still hadn’t told his kids the bad news about his birthday present, but he’s trying to remain hopeful they’ll get their money back. 

