'Monumental amount of debris': Cars, couches, fuel tanks remaining after B.C. floods

Debris is pictured along a flooded road in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, November 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward Debris is pictured along a flooded road in Abbotsford, B.C., Thursday, November 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Vancouver Top Stories