Missing woman Chelsea Poorman's father on relentless, years-long quest to find her
Every evening, Mike Kiernan walks through Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside, stopping on Carrall Street directly in front of a large mural of his missing daughter, Chelsea Poorman.
“I have this thing in my mind where I’m going to meet Chelsea there at 5:30,” Kiernan said. “So, hopefully one day she meets me there.”
Originally from Saskatchewan, Poorman came to Vancouver in the summer of 2020.
Just two months later, after a night out with her sister in the Granville Entertainment District, she vanished without a trace in the early hours of Sept. 6.
Since then, her bank account hasn’t been touched and she hasn’t logged on to her social media accounts.
Shortly after Poorman went missing, her dad dropped everything in Saskatoon and drove to Vancouver to find her.
For the first year he lived in his van, but he now has a small apartment.
He spends his days pounding the pavement, posting missing person flyers advertising a $20,000 reward for information that helps to find his daughter.
“Chelsea’s gone. And I can’t find her. And that’s the hardest thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life,” he said in an interview with CTV News.
The Vancouver Police Major Crimes Section is investigating Poorman’s disappearance and detectives from both the missing person and homicide units are assigned to the case.
“To date, police have taken numerous investigative steps, including interviewing several people associated with Ms. Poorman, reviewing relevant banking and cellphone records, conducting an extensive video canvass, and collaborating with Saskatoon Police,” VPD Insp. Dale Weidman said in a statement. “This investigation remains very active, however in order to protect the integrity of ongoing measures, I am unable to elaborate further.”
In his head, Kiernan has gone over the night Poorman went missing thousands of times.
After dinner at a restaurant and drinks at The Belmont, a popular hotel bar, she and her sister visited a friend in an apartment building at 1278 Granville St., before Poorman left on her own. She hasn’t been seen since.
She is described as Indigenous and 26 years old, standing 5’3” tall and weighing about 120 lbs.
Poorman has black hair and walks with a slight limp.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts, or what happened to her, is asked to call Vancouver Police or CrimeStoppers.
Propelled by anguish and sorrow, Poorman’s dad vows to never stop looking for her.
“I’m here now for however long it takes to find her,” Kiernan said. “To bring her home.”
Until then, he’ll be in front of her mural every evening at 5:30 – hoping against all odds that his little girl shows up to meet him.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Ukraine-Russia crisis: Everything you need to know about the regions caught in the crossfire
Amid rising tensions in the Russia-Ukraine crisis, CTVNews.ca explains everything Canadians need to know about the three regions at the heart of the conflict: Donbas, Donetsk and Luhansk.
Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine
The East-West faceoff over Ukraine escalated dramatically Tuesday, with Russian lawmakers authorizing President Vladimir Putin to use military force outside his country and U.S. President Joe Biden and European leaders responding by slapping sanctions on Russian oligarchs and banks.
Ukrainian-Canadians 'infuriated' with latest developments in crisis
Ukrainian-Canadians are furious with the latest developments along the border between Ukraine and Russia, according to two community leaders.
What's next for Canada in the Russia-Ukraine conflict?
Canada and its allies were shaking off their shock and scrambling to respond on Tuesday after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the deployment of Russian troops into eastern Ukraine. Putin's move followed months of mounting tensions between the West and Russia, and has stoked fears of a new war in Europe.
Operation REASSURANCE: Canada's NATO mission explained
As tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine reach new heights, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced that Canada would deploy an additional 460 Canadian Armed Forces troops to Latvia as part of Operation REASSURANCE.
Key convoy organizer Tamara Lich denied bail while Patrick King appears in court
Tamara Lich, one of the most visible organizers behind protests against COVID-19 restrictions and the Liberal government near Parliament Hill, was denied bail Tuesday.
Banks begin unfreezing accounts of Freedom Convoy supporters: finance official
Financial institutions have begun unfreezing the accounts of individuals who supported the Freedom Convoy's efforts, according to Isabelle Jacques, an assistant deputy minister at the Department of Finance.
Ottawa's Rideau Centre mall reopens following police investigation, arrest
The Rideau Centre mall in downtown Ottawa has reopened following a large police operation Tuesday afternoon that ended with one person in custody.
Vancouver Island
-
BC Ferries reports mechanical breakdown, cancels sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland
By Tuesday afternoon, all sailings between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen were fully booked through the remainder of the day and into Wednesday morning.
-
Island Health confirms 5 more COVID-19 deaths over Family Day long weekend
Over the past four days, B.C. health officials confirmed 44 more COVID-19-related deaths in the province, including five deaths in the Vancouver Island region.
-
Rising cost of groceries leads to changes in Canadian shopping habits: Survey
Prices at grocery stores have gone up in Canada, and it's a change that hasn't gone unnoticed.
Calgary
-
Some Bowness residents crowd-fund in prep to appeal six-storey apartment building
A crowd-funding campaign has been launched to bolster an anticipated appeal of an apartment development in Bowness.
-
'What exactly did we get?' Alberta Senator questions hundreds of millions to clean up orphan wells
An Alberta senator is trying to get answers about orphan well cleanup in the province and whether federal funding is being properly used to do so.
-
'Our role is to protect the public': Calgary police chief addresses fatal shooting involving officer
Saying he wanted to clear up inaccuracies on social media, Calgary police Chief Mark Neufeld spoke to reporters Tuesday about a fatal shooting involving CPS officers.
Edmonton
-
Alberta UCP promise to create jobs, boost health-care capacity in throne speech
Adding jobs and health-care capacity while also addressing the rising cost-of-living will be the United Conservative Party government’s main priorities in the months ahead, according to Tuesday’s speech from the throne.
-
'No emergency': Kenney threatens court battle against Trudeau's use of Emergencies Act
Lawyers in Alberta are preparing to fight the invocation of the Emergencies Act by Justin Trudeau's government, Premier Jason Kenney announced Tuesday.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: Technical issues limit Tuesday's update to 'ballpark' numbers
The province was expected to provide four days worth of data covering Friday, Saturday, Sunday and the holiday Family Day Monday.
Toronto
-
Ontario MPP could be barred from participating in the legislature
Ontario's legislature has unanimously passed a motion authorizing the Speaker to bar an independent member from eastern Ontario from participating in the chamber.
-
Editor of antisemitic and misogynistic Your Ward News back in jail after breaking parole
The former editor of Your Ward News – a Toronto-based publication that promoted hatred against women and Jewish people – is back in jail after violating his parole by promoting hate speech.
-
Canadians concerned how higher interest rates will impact their finances: survey
Never before have interest rates been low for such a long time, but there is growing speculation that on Mar. 2, the Bank of Canada will start the first in what could be a series of rate hikes.
Montreal
-
Quebec to lift mask mandate in classrooms as of March 7; teachers say they feel disrespected
Students will no longer be required to wear a face mask while sitting in class as of March 7, Quebec’s Ministry of Education announced Tuesday.
-
Banned from unions, Montreal’s Black rail porters created their own - and changed Canada
Montreal's Black rail porters were disrespected on the job, but they persevered, even fighting to change the federal white-favouring national immigration policy. They were on the 'forefront' of making Canada what it is today, one historian said.
-
After 50 years, city taking first steps on connecting two halves of Cavendish Blvd.
Montrealers have been calling for an extension to Cavendish Blvd. for half a century. And finally, it sounds like they may get their wish, with a connector between Cote-St-Luc and St-Laurent.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police demanding trucks to clear protest location downtown
The Winnipeg Police Service is demanding the remaining protesters that have parked in downtown Winnipeg to leave the area.
-
Fort Whyte by-election announced, vote scheduled for March 22
A by-election has been called for the Manitoba riding previously held by former premier Brian Pallister.
-
'It is a racist act, period': Hockey leaders say change needed after alleged racial gesture during Manitoba game
Major players in the hockey world say a culture shift is needed to remove racism from Manitoban arenas.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon area under extreme cold warning: Environment Canada
A bitterly cold arctic airmass will remain over Saskatchewan for the next couple of days, resulting in an extended period of extreme wind chills, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Saskatoon PPE company aims to provide teachers with advanced masks
With Saskatchewan's mask mandate soon coming to an end, a Saskatoon company that has supplied schools in the province with PPE wants to give teachers a supply of masks if they want them.
-
Saskatoon wastewater study finds coronavirus levels 'still very, very high'
University of Saskatchewan researcher John Giesy says amount of coronavirus RNA in Saskatoon’s wastewater is “close to the highest we ever saw in the previous wave”.
Regina
-
Sask. conservative politicians condemn Emergencies Act approval
Saskatchewan conservative politicians at both the federal and provincial level are condemning the House of Commons approval of the Emergencies Act.
-
Omicron subvariant BA.2 detected in Regina wastewater as COVID-19 levels remain high: U of R
COVID-19 levels in Regina's wastewater remain high with low levels of the BA.2 subvariant now being detected, according to analysis by the University of Regina.
-
PM announces 'first round' of sanctions against Russia, troop deployment to Latvia
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled Canada's 'first round' of economic sanctions against Russia for its recognition of independence of two non-government controlled Eastern Ukraine regions and the ordering of troops there.
Atlantic
-
'Safety shattered': N.S. mass shooting inquiry hears about impact on mental health
The federal-provincial inquiry investigating the 2020 mass murder in Nova Scotia heard Tuesday from experts who talked about the tragedy's impact on the mental health of Nova Scotians and lingering feelings of loss, anger and frustration.
-
N.S. reports 3 new COVID-19 related deaths; slight decrease in hospitalizations since Sunday
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting three more deaths related to COVID-19 since their last update on Sunday.
-
What the Russia-Ukraine crisis could mean for Maritimers
As Russian aggression escalates in Ukraine, the impact knows no border - taunting and testing NATO in what one Maritime expert calls a hybrid war in Ukraine.
London
-
'He had a gun to my head': Woman recounts being re-located to St. Thomas, Ont. to become sex trafficking victim
After meeting a man online, she thought it was the beginning of a normal relationship.
-
Businesses urged to keep requiring vaccine passports even after provincial regulation ends
You may want to hang on to your proof of COVID-19 vaccination.
-
Bus cancellations no longer mean school closures for TVDSB schools
The Thames Valley District School Board says it will no longer require snow day closures for schools that have mostly bussed-in students.
Northern Ontario
-
MacLeod Public School students in Sudbury helping the homeless
The Coldest Night of the Year is an annual walk to raise money for local charities that serve people experiencing hurt, hunger and homelessness.
-
Cruise ships returning to the Sault
Sault Ste. Marie's tourism department is anticipating a busy cruise ship season this year.
-
Heart Month: Many Canadians with heart disease don't even know it
Experts say there are still a lot of Canadians out there living with hypertension who may not even they're living with heart disease.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo Region COVID-19: 65 hospitalizations, 13 in ICU
The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 in Waterloo Region rose by 14 on Tuesday, now sitting at 65.
-
Second-degree murder charge laid in Guelph homicide
Guelph police have charged a man with second-degree murder after a homicide in Guelph on Monday.
-
'My life was turned upside down': Kitchener-born professional soccer player details traumatic crash and plans to return to the pitch
Sidelined by a devastating car accident, a Kitchener-born international soccer player is determined to return to the pitch – and she’s documenting her recovery along the way.