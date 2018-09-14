

CTV Vancouver





A missing family of four has been found safe three days after being reported missing by a relative, Surrey RCMP say.

Police would not provide further details, but thanked the public and media for their assistance in locating the parents and two daughters.

A family member told CTV they were found in a Winnipeg park by local officers.

Mounties have been tight-lipped about the case, but said previously that the Andersons were last seen Sunday, and last spoken to on Monday. Their van was seen leaving a parking lot Tuesday.

It was unclear why police alerted the public of their disappearance. They said it was not suspicious and they were not concerned for the well-being of the children, aged 10 and 13.

But a family member told CTV News it was unusual not to have heard from them for so long, and that they were concerned the family might be living out of the van.

On Friday, all Mounties would say is that they were located and safe.