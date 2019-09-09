A North Vancouver woman was found at home and declared dead two days after a missing person report was filed.

The report was filed last Tuesday, after a welfare check was performed at a home in the city, B.C.'s police watchdog says.

But the woman was found at her home two days later. The RCMP told the Independent Investigations Office that she was found shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 5.

It was not immediately clear in what condition she was found, but she was declared dead later, the IIO said.

The IIO is investigating what role, if any, police action or inaction played in her death. The civilian oversight agency is called in for any officer-involved incidents resulting in death or serious harm, regardless of if there are any allegations of wrongdoing.

The woman whose death is the subject of the IIO investigation has not been publicly identified by the office, nor has her age or description been provided.

However, Mounties on the North Shore previously issued a statement about a missing person last seen in North Vancouver on Sept. 2.

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala suffers from medical conditions that leave her vulnerable when outside, and she's prone to falling down, the RCMP said in the statement issued Sept. 4.

The 45-year-old was described as white, 5'8" and just 69 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes.

A post asking the public to call 911 if they see Napierala has been pulled from the RCMP's website.