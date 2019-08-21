

Ian Holliday, CTV News Vancouver





The provincial police watchdog has released new information about its investigation into the role police played or didn't play in events that led to the death of a teenager at a Langley skate park earlier this month.

On Wednesday, the Independent Investigations Office released an update on its investigation into the case of 14-year-old Carson Crimeni, who is believed to have died of a drug overdose.

According to the IIO, Langley RCMP received a call from someone who had seen a Snapchat photo of Crimeni and was concerned for his welfare at roughly 8 p.m. on Aug. 7. Two officers responded to the scene, but could not find the teen, the IIO said.

Crimeni was found in Walnut Grove Park later that evening. A Mountie tried to save his life but he was pronounced dead in hospital.

In the hours before that, he was recorded in a Langley skate park by other teens who his family believe gave Crimeni drugs, and didn’t call for help when his signs of medical distress increased.

The videos were then shared on social media.

IIO investigators are working to determine what role, if any, the officers' actions or inactions may have played in Crimeni's death.

Anyone who may have heard or seen officers in the area at the time of the teen's death is asked to call the IIO witness line at 855-446-8477.

The IIO is a civilian agency tasked with investigating incidents resulting in serious harm or death in which police officers are present, whether or not there is an allegation of wrongdoing on their part.

The agency had previously released only limited information about its investigation in connection to the events of that day. The criminal investigation into Crimeni's death is still being led by Langley RCMP.

In its statement, the IIO said it had to wait to release these details about its investigation because of "circumstances surrounding the integrity of the RCMP investigation."