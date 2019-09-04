Mounties in North Vancouver are asking the public to help them track down a local woman who has not been seen since this past Labour Day.

Elizabeth Joanna Napierala suffers from medical conditions that could result in her harm if left outside, according to a statement from North Vancouver RCMP media relations officer Sgt. Peter DeVries.

Napierala, 45, is white, 5'8" tall with a very slim build and is prone to falling down. Though pictured above with auburn or red hair, she is described as a brunette with green eyes.

The North Vancouver resident was last seen in the Woodcroft Complex at 2004 Fullerton Avenue, just south of the Trans-Canada Highway.

Anyone who sees Napierala should contact the North Vancouver RCMP at 604-985-1311 or call 911 for assistance.