An investigation into the actions of the RCMP surrounding the death of a teenager earlier this month has his father wondering whether the boy could have been saved if he'd been found earlier.

B.C.'s police watchdog, the Independent Investigations Office, revealed Wednesday that RCMP were called for a welfare check on the night his 14-year-old Carson Crimeni died.

According to the IIO, police received a call around 8 p.m. on Aug. 7 from someone who had seen a Snapchat post and had concerns about the welfare of the person they saw in it.

The IIO says two officers attended "but could not locate the youth."

"It's just another 'could have,'" Carson's father, Aron Crimeni, told CTV News Vancouver in an interview Wednesday night..

"Another 'could have saved him,' another way he could have been saved, that just didn't take place."

Carson was found in severe medical distress around 10 p.m. His family believes he died of a drug overdose after allegedly taking drugs given to him by another group of teens.

Social media videos shared widely online appeared to show the teen in severe medical distress, leaving troubling questions about why people recorded and shared video instead of getting medical attention for him.

"Do I wish they had found him and saved him? Yes, of course I wish they had. I wish they had done whatever they could to make sure they found a 14-year-old boy in distress and dying. At this point it's just wishing something else had been done," Aron Crimeni said.

Langley RCMP have not responded to CTV's questions about the officers' response that night, including where they searched and how long they stayed.

"I don't believe they travelled far. How hard did they look for him?" Crimeni asked. "It's heartbreaking to think that they could have got him to the hospital two hours earlier. That might have been the difference."

Crimeni says he first heard from other community members, not police, about the RCMP attendance that night.

He believes it was a teen girl that alerted police after seeing the Snapchat post then speaking with her parents.

"It's good to know at least one person had the sense and compassion to call," Crimeni said.

There have been no charges in the case. RCMP continue to appeal for tips and have set up a dedicated tip line at 604-532-3398.

The IIO is asking anyone who may have seen police in the area that night to contact its witness line at 1-855-446-8477.

IIO investigators will now try to determine what role, if any, the officers' actions or inaction "may have played in the incident that followed."