Missing elderly man found and safe, say VPD

A 77-year-old man who was missing Tuesday has been found safe, say Vancouver police.

The Vancouver Police Department had undergone a search for Terrence Carr, who had last been seen at approximately 6 a.m. on Nov. 12, near East 12th Avenue and Glen Drive.

In the appeal for information, police said Carr’s disappearance was out of character and, if found, he may be confused or disoriented.

Police described Carr as a slim-built man with short grey hair, standing at 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 130 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black toque, a dark blue Helly Hansen rain jacket and New Balance sneakers. An orange “Garmin” tracking system was attached to his jacket zipper, police said.