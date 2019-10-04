SURREY – Mounties are asking the public for help to locate two missing girls who were last seen in Surrey, B.C., Thursday morning.

In a statement issued that night, the RCMP alerted the public to the disappearance of Nikita and Shauntae Joseph. The girls, aged 13 and 10, were last seen at about 8 a.m. on 121st Street near 64 Avenue.

Officers said their family is concerned for the girls' health and well-being. Anyone who knows where they are or may have seen them is asked to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502, or to call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Both girls are described as Indigenous and about 5'2", with slim builds and long dark hair.

Nikita was last seen wearing a grey Thrasher hoodie and blue jeans. Shauntae was wearing a black sweater, black Kappa track pants and black and white Vans shoes.