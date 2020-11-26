VANCOUVER -- A B.C. dad who disappeared from home two weeks ago was found safe at the Abbotsford Airport, according to police.

Officers went to the airport Wednesday after learning that Joel Goddard's debit card had been used to make a withdrawal on the premises.

"His vehicle was found in the parking lot and officers attending found him safe inside the vehicle," the Langley RCMP detachment said in a news release.

The 32-year-old Langley resident vanished on Nov. 10 after going for a drive. Family members said the disappearance was completely out of character, and that Goddard had left his cellphone at home.

His wife described him as a "great all around human" who doesn't do drugs or even drink alcohol and has no gang affiliations.

Authorities didn't release any further details about what happened, but thanked the public for helping to spread the word about Goddard's disappearance.