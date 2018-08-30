Missing 12-year-old girl found safe: Surrey RCMP
CTV Vancouver
Published Thursday, August 30, 2018 11:45AM PDT
Last Updated Thursday, August 30, 2018 2:38PM PDT
A 12-year-old girl police described as a "high risk" missing person has been found safe, the RCMP says.
The girl was reported missing in Surrey Wednesday, and still hadn't been found Thursday morning. Police and her family were concerned for her well-being, as she requires medication.
Fortunately, Mounties said Thursday morning that she had been located safely.