A hazmat team was called to a Metro Vancouver recreation centre Monday following an ammonia leak at the facility.

The City of Coquitlam said there was a mechanical failure at Poirier Sport and Leisure Complex on Poirier Street. As a result, there was what the city is calling a "minor" ammonia leak.

Officials evacuated the building and firefighters were called in. The city said the issue has since been resolved.

The complex is used for a variety of sports including hockey, lacrosse, curling and skating. All programs were cancelled for the rest of the day, but the city later reopened the pool and fitness centre.

Ammonia is used in refrigeration systems that help keep rink ice frozen.

The cooling systems often include alarm systems that alert officials including local firefighters and maintenance workers in event of a leak.

Breathing in the gas can be fatal depending on concentration and length of exposure.

Last year, three people died while trying to repair a leak at an arena in Fernie, B.C. Their deaths prompted a province-wide investigation which included the examination of all of B.C.'s 223 arenas.

About 80 per cent of the rinks were found to be using ammonia-based refrigeration systems.