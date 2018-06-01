

The Canadian Press





B.C.'s general hourly minimum wage climbs more than one dollar today to $12.65 an hour from $11.35 -- an 11.5-per cent hike.

Wages for liquor servers are also up 12.9 per cent to $11.40 per hour, matching the $1.30-cent jump of the general minimum wage -- although the liquor servers' wage remains lower because of the potential for tips.

The B.C. government says increases -- including boosts for resident caretakers and live-in home support workers and camp leaders -- follow recommendations from the independent Fair Wages Commission, set up last October.

Under Premier John Horgan's New Democrats, B.C.'s general minimum wage will rise to at least $15.20 per hour, and the separate lower liquor server wage will be eliminated by June 2021.