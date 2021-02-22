VANCOUVER -- B.C.-born Michael Buble shared a shout out online over the weekend to a provincial chain restaurant he called "legendary."

The Grammy-award-winning singer, who is from Burnaby, posted a photo of himself on Instagram Sunday, holding up a cocktail and pointing.

"When we get through COVID and it's safe to travel, bring your beautiful family to British Columbia, Canada," he wrote.

"Don't miss out on (White Spot restaurants), a Legendary place to have a burger and caesar."

"Legendary" is a reference to a burger with the same name, and a slogan of the restaurant.

He used the hashtags hometown, childhood and no place like home.

The B.C. chain restaurant Buble appears to be fond of was founded in 1928. At that stage, what would become a restaurant chain with more than 60 locations was just a lunch counter in a modified Ford Model T.