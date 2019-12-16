VANCOUVER -- A Canadian crooner is the latest celebrity to get waxed at Madame Tussauds.

The London museum unveiled its Michael Buble statue over the weekend, about a month after announcing the wax figure was in the works.

"Big announcement," the tourist attraction posted on Twitter in November, tagging the Burnaby, B.C., native.

"When he's not on baby duty, Michael Buble will be… at Madame Tussauds London! Who's excited?"

The announcement included a video message from the singer, with his "kid screaming in the background."

Buble laughs, then tells the camera, "This is one of those points where I wish there could be two of me."

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT



When he's not on baby duty, @MichaelBuble will be... at Madame Tussauds London!



Who's excited?

His likeness was unveiled in a video posted on the social media platform Saturday, with the message, "Welcome to London."

Buble's double is red-carpet ready in a black tuxedo and bowtie.

Welcome to London @MichaelBuble ❤️️ Meet him at Madame Tussauds London from today

The statue is in good company with replicas of other stars including Taylor Swift, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Audrey Hepburn and Arnold Schwarzenegger as "The Terminator."

And he's not the first Canadian to be immortalized in wax. Earlier this year, the Las Vegas location unveiled a wax statue of Drake, and Shawn Mendes lies on the floor in Berlin.