Can you tell the difference? Here's a look at Madame Tussauds' wax statue of Michael Buble
A statue of Michael Buble is seen in a still image from video posted on Twitter by Madame Tussauds London.
VANCOUVER -- A Canadian crooner is the latest celebrity to get waxed at Madame Tussauds.
The London museum unveiled its Michael Buble statue over the weekend, about a month after announcing the wax figure was in the works.
- Related: Watch Michael Buble wade into pipeline controversy
- From 2017: Michael Buble's son doing 'well' following cancer treatment
- Read more: Michael Buble says new B.C. Music Fund will help kickstart careers
"Big announcement," the tourist attraction posted on Twitter in November, tagging the Burnaby, B.C., native.
"When he's not on baby duty, Michael Buble will be… at Madame Tussauds London! Who's excited?"
The announcement included a video message from the singer, with his "kid screaming in the background."
Buble laughs, then tells the camera, "This is one of those points where I wish there could be two of me."
His likeness was unveiled in a video posted on the social media platform Saturday, with the message, "Welcome to London."
Buble's double is red-carpet ready in a black tuxedo and bowtie.
The statue is in good company with replicas of other stars including Taylor Swift, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Audrey Hepburn and Arnold Schwarzenegger as "The Terminator."
And he's not the first Canadian to be immortalized in wax. Earlier this year, the Las Vegas location unveiled a wax statue of Drake, and Shawn Mendes lies on the floor in Berlin.