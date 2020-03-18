VANCOUVER -- Canadian crooner Michael Buble is the latest celebrity to make a public plea to fans about COVID-19.

In a video message posted on social media, the Vancouver-area native asked his followers to do their part, and take the novel coronavirus outbreak seriously.

"It's time to take serious measures," he said.

He asked fans to listen to the advice of health care professionals.

"I truly think that we can slow this down, and we can have a real shot at saving millions of lives."

The Grammy-Award-winning artist said people should still "do what they have to do," but asked them to try to stay home if possible, and avoid crowded public places.

Here's the full video: