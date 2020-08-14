VANCOUVER -- A B.C.-born actor has answered the premier's call for help.

In a message on Twitter Friday, Ryan Reynolds wrote to John Horgan, addressing a request from the province's leader to help spread his COVID-19 message.

"Called your office. Left a message," Reynolds wrote Friday morning.

He posted audio of what appeared to be the call.

"Oh, uh, hey, Premier Horgan. Ryan Reynolds here," the Deadpool star says.

"I got your message about the thing. I'm not sure it's a great idea, frankly."

Horgan called on Reynolds and another B.C. actor, Seth Rogen, to use their star power to influence young people who are increasingly among those testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

"My number's on the internet," Horgan told them at a news conference Wednesday.

B.C. health officials have blamed crowded parties and nightclubs for some of the recent spread through the province.

"I don't think they want medical advice from guys like me," Reynolds said.

"Unless it's plastic surgery, which, a lot of people don't know this but I used to be Hugh Jackman."

But Reynolds did address young people partying in B.C., calling it dangerous, and saying they probably don't know that thousands of young people are getting sick and some are dying.

Their actions also effect the province's most vulnerable residents, he said.

"B.C. – that's home to some of the coolest older people on earth. I mean, David Suzuki, he lives there. My mom. She doesn't want to be cooped up in her apartment all day. She wants to be out there cruising Kitsilano Beach, looking for some young 30-something Abercrombie burnout to go full Mrs. Robinson on," he said.

"She is insatiable. But here's the thing. I hope that young people in B.C. don't kill my mom, frankly, or David Suzuki, or each other. Let's not kill anyone. I think that's reasonable."

But, Reynolds joked, he doesn't think he's the right messenger, because he loves parties.

"My favourite thing to do is just sit alone in my room with a glass of gin and the first 32 seasons of Gossip Girl. That's a party."

With files from CTV News Vancouver's Ian Holliday