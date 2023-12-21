Metro Vancouver mayor blasts federal government for immigration policy

Port Coquitlam Mayor Brad West is speaking out on the latest population growth numbers in B.C. and across the country.

“My message to the federal government is they’ve got to come back to reality,” said West.

B.C. has seen a record-setting net international migration of more than 150,000 people so far in 2023. It’s part of a larger national trend, with Canada surpassing the 40 million population mark.

“The number is overwhelming,” West told CTV News. “You cannot build enough to keep up with the number of people who are seeking housing.”

One economist told CTV News the rise in temporary foreign workers and international students has had an impact on the Lower Mainland’s soaring rental prices.

“The immediate effect is through a large number of non-permanent residents that are coming into the rental market,” said Ryan McLaughlin, an economist with the BC Real Estate Association. “The rental market has had pretty substantial increases in prices.”

According to Zumper.com, the average rent in Vancouver is more than $3,000 per month.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recently spoke about the importance of immigration to address Canada’s labour shortage.

“One of the most important things that we need to understand is that immigration is a source of opportunity of growth, of economic advantage for Canada,” said Trudeau at a housing funding press event on Dec. 15.

CTV News reached out to the B.C. housing minister to ask if the provincial government has put any pressure on Ottawa to limit immigration numbers.

“I was the first housing minister in the country to raise the issue of tying housing funding to population growth with the federal government after I was appointed last year,” said Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon in a statement to CTV News. “I have asked the federal government to do this so we can ensure that both British Columbians and newcomers have the housing and health-care supports they need.”

Kahlon did not say whether the provincial government has asked the federal government to limit immigration numbers.

Meanwhile, West says he supports immigration, but in a sustainable way.

“People know that we need immigration, but it’s really a question of what is the appropriate amount,” said West.

Federal conservative leader Pierre Poilievre hasn’t announced a formal immigration plan, but recently said he would link immigration numbers with housing builds.