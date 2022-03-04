Metro Vancouver gas prices reach milestone, surpassing $2 per litre
Metro Vancouver smashed gas price records once again, with drivers paying 200.9 cents per litre at many stations.
It’s the highest price ever recorded in the Vancouver region, which regularly sees the highest gas prices in the country and sometimes even on the continent.
According to the Canadian Automobile Association, B.C. had the highest average price across the country Friday at 186.4 cents per litre.
The Russian attacks on Ukraine are partly to blame for the spike, but critics say the local government is only making the problem worse.
Gas analysts have been warning about the spike for days, but that didn’t lessen the pain at the pumps Friday.
Some motorists in Surrey were seen driving up to a pump and leaving almost immediately after seeing the price.
The sky-high prices were spotted all over the Lower Mainland from Vancouver to Langley.
Oil prices, ongoing supply issues, and now the Russian invasion of Ukraine are all driving up the cost.
The Canadian Taxpayers Federation says provincial and federal carbon taxes add $20 to a full tank of gas for the average minivan.
“That would save people a lot of money; $20 is $20. You can make a roast chicken dinner for that. It would go a long way for a lot of families,” said Kris Sims B.C. director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.
She’s now calling for a carbon tax moratorium.
However, the premier shot down the idea Thursday, defending the carbon tax going from 10 cents to 11 cents a litre on April 1.
“It’s easy for politicians to declare taxes are the problem. Those taxes go to building the roads, providing the transit, and making sure our infrastructure is as modern as it can be,” said Premier John Horgan.
It’s not just drivers who’ll be paying more.
The longer gas prices remain high, the more expensive goods and services will become.
With files from CTV Vancouver’s Travis Prasad
Vancouver Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Live updates: UN Security Council to meet on nuclear plant
The UN Security Council has scheduled an emergency open meeting on the attack on Ukraine's largest nuclear power plant.
A look at the weapons being used in the Russia-Ukraine war
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is the largest conflict that Europe has seen since World War II, with Russia conducting a multi-pronged offensive across the country.
Arrest of longtime Canadian fugitive stuns Puerto Rico
Conor Vincent D’Monte, who went by Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a leader of a violent gang sought by Canadian authorities on charges including first-degree murder. He had been on the run for more than a decade before being arrested.
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
Federal government warns Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland is warning Canadians against fighting for Russia in Ukraine, saying anyone who does so could face severe consequences.
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
Canada announces trade action against Russia, more lethal aid and new immigration streams for Ukrainians
Canada will be opening new ways for Ukrainians to seek refuge in this country and is sending additional lethal aid for Ukraine to use in the ongoing Russian-launched war. The government is also taking major trade action against Russia and is calling for the country to be suspended from international criminal policing organization Interpol.
Fire out at Ukraine nuclear plant after Russian bombardment, no radiation leak
Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, UN and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
Vancouver Island
-
1st Tesla dealership on Vancouver Island coming to Langford, B.C.
Vancouver Island’s only Tesla dealership and service centre is officially coming to the West Shore.
-
No COVID-19 deaths reported in Island Health for 3rd consecutive day
B.C. health officials say 13 deaths related to COVID-19 were confirmed in the province Thursday.
-
'I screamed': Nanaimo woman wins $2.1M jackpot from casino slot machine
A Nanaimo, B.C., woman was stunned to learn she won a whopping $2.1 million jackpot from a slot machine in the Harbour City last week.
Calgary
-
Alberta man flees Ukraine, family stays behind as Russian attacks continue
A Medicine Hat man has arrived in Poland after making a lengthy and confusing journey from Kyiv to Ukraine's western border, and he's unsure if his family left behind will also flee.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | A mild weekend for Calgary, then another drop to the negatives
Looking ahead: A change in the wind for the 'warm day' next week.
Edmonton
-
'Disheartening': Alberta government promise to track domestic violence offenders lags
The Alberta government is lagging on a promise to fund electronic monitoring of domestic violence offenders even as other provinces push forward with programs believed to have saved lives.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta today
Alberta's COVID-19 hospitalizations continued to trend down on Thursday.
-
How to help Ukraine from Edmonton
Edmontonians are offering their support to Ukraine in a number of ways. Here's a list of some of the initiatives:
Toronto
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
-
Fire out at Ukraine nuclear plant after Russian bombardment, no radiation leak
Ukrainian firefighters on Friday extinguished a blaze at Europe's biggest nuclear plant that was ignited by a Russian attack and no radiation was released, UN and Ukrainian officials said, as Russian forces pressed their campaign to cripple the country despite global condemnation.
-
Two arrested after fight over gun at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square
Two men are in custody and a gun was recovered after a fight broke out at Toronto’s Yonge-Dundas Square late on Thursday night.
Montreal
-
Missing toddler of Quebec homicide victim found in Ontario
A missing 18-month-old child from Quebec was found safe and sound in Ontario.
-
Quebec doctor leaving wife, kids to help treat the wounded in Ukraine
'I really admire the courage of the Ukrainian people. I admire their determination, I was inspired by that, so I felt like I had to at least try to do something,' said Dr. Julien Auger at the Montreal airport
-
French poutinerie tells customers it's not linked to Russian president after threats
A chain of restaurants in France specializing in the Canadian delicacy, poutine, is distancing itself from Russian President Vladimir Putin after it says it has been getting threatening calls from the public since the invasion in Ukraine.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba woman awarded $60K in precedent-setting intimate images lawsuit
A Manitoba woman has been awarded $60,000 in a precedent-setting case after intimate images of her were shared without her consent.
-
'It's shock, it's pain': Manitoba motel owner donating all income made in March to Ukraine
A Manitoba business isn't concerned about turning a profit right now and instead is directing all of its funds toward supporting Ukraine.
-
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
Saskatoon
-
44 COVID-19 deaths reported in Sask. last week
Saskatchewan added another 44 COVID-19-related deaths last week, according to the province’s epidemiology report.
-
Sask. COVID-19 policy makes its residents 'almost like guinea pigs'
Saskatchewan’s move to no longer require people to isolate after testing positive for COVID-19 — but still recommending it — is sending mixed messaging, Cheryl Camillo says.
-
Fourth suspect charged in Prince Albert homicide
Prince Albert police have charged a fourth suspect with second-degree murder in connection to the homicide of Byron Bear.
Regina
-
Pierre Poilievre holding Conservative Party leadership campaign event in Regina
Pierre Poilievre will be speaking in Regina on Friday morning as part of his campaign to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada.
-
How dangerous was Russia's nuclear power plant strike?
Europe's largest nuclear power plant was hit by Russian shelling early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears of a disaster that could affect all of central Europe for decades, like the 1986 Chornobyl meltdown.
-
Out-of-province CFL fans looking for answers after Regina hotel cancels Grey Cup reservations
At least five CFL fans from across Canada say their hotel reservations for Grey Cup weekend at a Regina hotel were cancelled without notification.
Atlantic
-
N.S. mass shooting inquiry: RCMP, police union resist calls for officers to testify
The RCMP and a police union are resisting calls to have officers who responded to the worst mass shooting in Canadian history be compelled to testify at the public inquiry investigating the tragedy.
-
N.S. Black community, officials say more race-based data needed on COVID-19 pandemic
Long-standing inequities in education, housing and employment in Nova Scotia's Black communities have been amplified by COVID-19, according to community leaders who are trying to collect better race-based data on the pandemic.
-
Public alert strategy used by Halifax police questioned after mall lockdown
Halifax Regional Police are saying very little about their response to an armed robbery and pursuit that forced the lockdown of the Halifax Shopping Centre and several schools in the area on Tuesday.
London
-
Thieves leave bomb threat note after breaking into St. Thomas, Ont. school
Police are investigating after thieves broke into St. Thomas Community Christian School and left a threatening note.
-
Oxford OPP investigating after man tried to lure teen in Ingersoll, Ont.
Police are searching for a suspect after they say a man tried to lure a teenager into their vehicle in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.
Northern Ontario
-
Police arrest two people and recover missing child
Quebec provincial police say two people have been arrested in Hagar, east of Sudbury, and a missing child has been found safely.
-
Ontario on track to lift mask mandate by end of March despite signs new subvariant will soon be dominant: official
Ontario’s top health official says that the province remains on track to lift its mask mandate by the end of the month, despite signs suggesting that the more infectious Omicron subvariant BA.2 is well on its way to becoming dominant.
-
Why the price of gas is going up despite Canada not importing Russian oil
Canada is experiencing a major spike in gas prices related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, despite the fact that Canada imports little oil from Moscow.
Kitchener
-
'A tough call mentally': Three men killed in two-vehicle crash near Arthur: OPP
Three young men are dead and a fourth person has life-threatening injuries following a two-vehicle crash near Arthur on Wednesday night.
-
Brantford man charged in 'major' RCMP cocaine bust
A Brantford man faces charges after an international operation that the RCMP say took 1.5 tonnes of cocaine – valued at nearly $200 million – off the streets.
-
Christine Elliott will not run in June election, will remain Ontario health minister until spring
Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott, one of the high-profile members of Premier Doug Ford's cabinet, says she will not be running in the provincial election in June.